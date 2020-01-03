Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 03, 2020: Harleen Gives Meher Two Options

The episode began with Sarab telling Meher that he got scared when he fell and held the iron rod. He confessed that he was scared not only for his death but for going away from Param and her. Meher was moved on hearing this but she gave his turmeric milk to Harleen and asked if she was okay. Harleen threw two envelopes on the table and informed Meher one has an option for her, that she could live anywhere in the world and Harleen will make all arrangements for her food and living. The other had a gynecologist's number. Meher hesitated but took both envelopes and told Harleen that as per her condition she still had 2 hours left after which she shall let her know her final decision.

Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelivable

The staff brought a feast to the dinner table. Sarab said these were Meher's favourite dishes. Meher told him it was his favourite too. Sarab said he forgot and told Harleen how both their likings were the same. Harleen thought Meher’s decision was clear to her and this is what could be expected from her. She thought leaving Sarab and Param was the worst thing she can do to her family. Meher started serving the dishes. Harleen took it from her and gave her an almost empty bowl. Meher insisted that Sarab should have one more roti. Sarab told her she behaved as if she would not be there the next day.

Amrita massaged Kulwant’s legs. Bittu told Jeeto that Amrita is buttering their mother so they could favour her and Jagga when there was a problem between brothers. He instructed some things to Jeeto and asked her to obey him from the next day. Meher blindfolded Param and brought him out to play snakes and ladders in the garden. Sarab told her it is late how come she had not gone to bed as she insisted on early to bed early to rise. Meher told him that its Sunday. They started playing and at one point all three stood in the same number and Param was overjoyed and told Meher that she just needed five to win. Instead, Meher drew 3 and went down on the board as the snake bit her.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Puts Up Tough Fight Against Asim, Vishal & Rashami

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.