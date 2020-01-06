Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 6, 2020: Param And Sarab Celebrate Lohri

The episode began with Sarab checking if all arrangements were done properly. Param and Sarab wished happy Lohri to the baby in Meher’s tummy. Sarab kept a hand on her tummy to feel the kick. Amrita called Jeeto and said Jagga insisted on giving gift and money separately and wondered how Meher's family would take it. Jeeto agreed and told her even Bittu insisted the same.

Amrita told Jeeto that in those two months everything had changed because of that chewing gum Incident and the brothers stopped talking to each other. Jeeto sadly agreed and said they had reached a point where they had to speak over the phone even after living in the same house. Amrita asked Jeeto to sit at the back with her so they could put money in the same envelope.

Param wished everyone Lohri and Sarab told Param that Lohri was in the evening and they were celebrating 3 things on the day. One was Param’s Dastar Bandi ceremony, then Lohri and the first kick of baby. Meher smiled happily and said now Param had become a big boy. Kulwant, Rana and others got ready to leave for function.

Yuvi complained he would not go in the same car with his father and Bittu else they will start fighting blaming him. Jeeto came and was about to get inside the car, Bittu asked her to sit on his bike. Jeeto whispered to Amrita they could change envelope at the venue. She pretended to be glad as Bittu was taking his bike and she hated travelling with them.

Meher told her this house did not differentiate between daughter and daughter-in-law. Robby’s mother asked him to tell Harleen to find a rich groom for Ginny too. Robby said he thought about it and hence brought them there from Canada. Kulwant and her family arrived. Kulwant greeted Dolly and Harleen and showed her the card. She asks Harleen if she thought she would keep quiet for omitting her family name on the card and with this the episode ended.

