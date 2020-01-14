Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 14, 2020: Meher Saw Sarab Meeting Sanjana

The episode began with Harleen asking Meher to keep her jewels and papers in the locker as she had back pain. Meher agreed to it and said that she and Param shall go. Harleen asked her to leave Param at home to rest. Meher agreed and thanked Harleen. Meher was happy that at least Harleen started talking to her. Meher called Harleen halfway as she had forgotten the route to her bank. Meher noticed Sarab's car near a big restaurant and called him to surprise him. Sarab told her that he came to the office for some meeting and disconnected her phone. Meher wondered why he lied to her and went behind him thinking he must have seen her and was trying to make a fool out of her.

Before she could speak to Sarab, she saw him meeting a woman named Sanjana. Meher got nervous worrying if Sarab saw her, he might think she was following him and so she tried to leave. She hurriedly rushed out and the waiter gave her a menu card. Before she could get up, Sarab and Sanjana sat on the nearby table. Meher overheard Sanjana asking Sarab if Meher got suspicious. Sarab replied that she disconnected. Sarab told her firmly Meher should never get to know about this and she agreed. Meher wondered what was he hiding. Sarab gave Sanjana money and they left to meet some people in the hotel room. Meher thought Sarab is being blackmailed and he did not want her to worry and hence he was hiding it.

One of the employees turned out to be Meher’s college friend Dimple and they hugged each other. Dimple said that she was the front office manager. Meher asked for help. Sarab met the prospective donors and thank them. Sanjana checked their reports and told Sarab that she had done some additional tests and she could tell him only after getting those from the lab. Khushi and Param were studying and Harleen came and took Khushi. She hugged her and took off his nazar. Param wondered why Harleen had pampered him so much all day and when it was not even his birthday and with this, the episode ended.

