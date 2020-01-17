Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 17: Sanjana Found A Donor For Param

The episode began with Meher crying and Sarab hesitating. Sanjana told them that she will give them time to talk and wait outside. Sarab tetoldMeher he wanted to tell her but he just could not. Meher cryingly prayed to God and Sarab too sat down and prayed with her. Meher recollected moments spent with Param. Meher told him strongly that nothing will happen to Param.

Sanjana introduced herself and said that due to her prayers and Sarab's efforts they found a donor like Seema who realized that her blood group is AB- only yesterday and decided to donate. Meher said her blood group is AB- too so why wait for donour as she herself can donate. Sanjana said it is not an option as she is pregnant. Seema told her that is the difference as in spite of being married for 8 years they do not have kids. So when she heard she can save a kid’s life she did not hesitate to donate.

Dolly stared exercising wanting to be fit like Kulwant. They heard a loud bell ringing sound. Param ran happily outside as Sarab and Meher had brought a whole ice cream cart. They asked him what flavour he wanted and say that he had to pay for the ice creams through kisses and hugs. Harleen happily watched Param. Sarab and Meher played and teased him while giving him icecream.

Suddenly Param started coughing and everyone got concerned. Param teased them saying that he fooled them. Param asked Meher to come inside to pack his things for picnic. Sarab said that he cannot go but will take him out some other day. He said that Meher promised him. Meher told Sarab she promised unknowingly. Param was adamant to go only with his friends the next day. Meher told him he can go and hugged him Harleen looked on worriedly and with this, the episode ended.

