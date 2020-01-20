Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 20: Kulwant Prayed For Param's Good Health

The episode began with the clowns dancing with Param and Yuvi. Param said that the picnic was fun. Yuvi said except us as he was not well. A teacher started a frisbee game which involved a lot of running around. Param asked Yuvi if he could play. Yuvi said that we could not, as he was unwell so Param had to be with him. The kids tried to touch Param and Yuvi with frisbee but Jokers took them away right on time. Param became the winner.

Param started coughing and Meher was concerned and held him. Kulwant came home and Amrita, Jeeto worriedly asked where did she go without informing anyone. Kulwant asked them to stop worrying about her as she was more worried about Param’s condition. She recollected him telling her that she was the best Nani and she started feeling very sad. Amrita told Kulwant that she and Jagga were going to Gurudwara for Param to get well soon. Kulwant said she could not sleep ever since she heard about Param and uttered a prayer to get him well.

Flashback revealed the three jokers were Sarab, Meher and Sanjana. Sarab instructed the chef to keep the food without ghee or spices. Meher asked Sanjana why Param kept coughing. Sanjana gave her a tonic to give Param. Yuvi searched for Param and Meher asked Yuvi where Param was.

Yuvi came home and said that he was on duty today and no one was giving him water. Jeeto asked what duty and Yuvi said that he took care of Param whole day and did not even let him move. Kulwant appreciated him and said thankfully that he must have reached home. Yuvi told her that he fainted and Meher, Sarab and doctor had taken him to hospital.

Everyone was shocked. Sarab, Meher and doctor took Param inside the hospital. They both tearfully recollected the time spent with Param. Sanjana stopped them from going forward and took Param inside Operation theatre after assuring them that she will take care of Param.

