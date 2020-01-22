Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 22, 2020: Meher Wants To Be Param's Donor

The episode began with Sarab holding a press conference where he tried to tell everyone about Param but got emotional. Harleen told them that Sarab's son Param had a liver tumour and was critical. Sarab requested for a donor who has AB- blood group. He joined hands and requested to save his child. Kulwant’s family was testing their blood to see if it matched with Param. Meher was haunted by Seema’s words. Sarab’s conference went live on tv. Sanjana told Meher that they had less time and asked where Sarab was. Meher continued to think about Seema’s words.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' To Have A Possible Fourth Installment?

Meher saw Sarab requesting people through TV that whoever has AB- blood to come forward and donate part of their liver to save his son. The video went viral and people saw it all over. Sanjana informed Meher that none of the family member's blood matched with Param and only a miracle could save him. Meher thought about Param. Sarab went on live radio but was unable to speak. He drank water and requested again for donors who had AB negative blood group to contact him to save his 5-year-old son.

Meher asked Sanjana to think as a mom by putting herself in her shoes and what would she do if her daughter’s life is at risk. Meher requested her to do surgery as a mother and not as a doctor. Sanjana told Meher that she could not lie to family or Sarab that her survival was only 1% and knowing those they would not agree. Sanjana gave her consent forms and only after Sarab signed it she would do the surgery.

Sarab kept denying and told her that he put Param, Meher's and the baby's life at risk. Meher asked him to trust in God and their Param would be alright. She told him that as a mother she had a right to take this decision based on what was good for her child. She further told him that she knew Param and her relationship was not by blood but after this operation, it shall change. Sarab was left shattered and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.