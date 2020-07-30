'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update For July 29: Param Drops The Baby While Playing

Choti Sarrdaarni is a TV show featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak are seen in leading roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stopped. However, fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 13, 2020. Read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 29, 2020:

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update - July 29

The episode of July 29 started with Lalitha wishing some her released sister vanakkam. Listing to this Harleen asks her who is she talking to. Lalitha tells her family. Meher enters the scene and calls everyone for food and leaves. After this Harleenand Robby interrogate Lalitha and get to know her well. Then at the dining table, Harleen tells Meher to eat food properly as she had gone unconscious in the morning.

Meher says she is fine. Sarab tells everyone Harleen that he has invited Aditi for the naming ceremony. Harleen says don't call her due to the safety regulations. He then tells her that Partyji will come at 10 am and she would be naming the baby. After listing to this Harleen annoyingly tells Sarab not to involve her in all this.

Param then asks Sarab who will decide the name and Sarab tells him Partyji will do it. Param asks Harleen why is she not naming the baby. Sarab then tells him not to talk while eating. Param then sulks and says Sarab is scolding him a lot these days.

The scene is then cut to Aditi where she is looking at a board full of pictures of Sarab’s family with small chits written under each name. Aditi hears footsteps and Aditi tells her not to walk in the room. Bheem tells her that it is important and Lalith has told him that Harleen knows the baby isn’t Sarab’s as she had refused to name the baby.

Robby places a doll in the dustbin and Param comes searching for Khushi. He asks about the doll and asks about it and Harleen says when Khushi gets a new toy she throws away the old one. Robby then sparks a rift between Param and the baby by saying that baby is getting all the gifts and now he will not get any gifts from now on. After this Harleen tells Param that from now on she will give him toys. Param is sad and leaves the room while Harleen and Robby smirk at each other.

Meher and Sarab then talk about sibling rivalry and how they should give attention to Param too. They discuss how the new gift has affected Param and Meher tells Sarab to change it. He agrees and both have a playful moment. While this happens in the corridor Param enters the room where the baby is there and shouts on it and throws his toys around.

The baby starts to cry. After this Param stops the baby from crying and tell him that the baby also can sleep with parents and takes him out of the crib and moves towards the bed. while going there Param keeps his leg on a skateboard and he falls along with the baby. The baby falls on a teddy bear and is safe but it starts to cry.

Sarab and Meher listen to this and rush to see what happened. Harleen also reaches there and asks what happened. He tells her what happened and then Sarab shouts on Param. Meher questions Sarab how can he talk to Param like that. She then asks Param to say sorry to Sarab.

Harleen also shouts at Sarab for talking to Param that way. Param then throws a fit calling Sarab bad and says Meher is also looking after the baby while she also was hurt. Param then runs to Harleen and cries that he will sleep with her as his parents are really bad.

Meher is stunned to see this and then Harleen takes Param away. Sarab stops Meher from going after Param and says he will be alright soon. He says that Param has become too adamant these days. Harleen then consoles Param by telling him that it is all happening because of the baby and Robby also joins in to instigate him against the baby. Harleen tells Param that his parents are only focused on the baby and they don’t love him anymore. She then makes him promise that he will never talk to the baby or will play with him.

