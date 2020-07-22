Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update, July 21: Meher & Param's Baby Kidnapped From The Hospital

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular TV show, featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak are seen in leading roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stopped, however, fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher got concerned about her newborn baby due to his premature birth. But soon the baby is stolen from the hospital. Read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 21, 2020:

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update - July 21

Param says that the baby will get well soon and asks whether he can play with the kid after looking at the kid and he asks his father why the kid is not talking. After this Kulwant is cooking halwa for Meher and her baby. Amirta recalls that she wanted to kill the baby and Kulwant jokes on how times have changed from when she wanted to kill her to now when she wants the baby to be happy. After his Ginni sees laddus kept in the room and tries to eat one but he is denied. Ginni picks the laddu anyway. Kulwant then asks her to put it down. Ginni then says that he does not listen to anyone after he smells desi ghee

After this, the show returns to the hospital where Sarabjeet brings food for Meher but she does not want to have it as it is hospital food. She then tells that the food had no taste and she wants Sarab to get spices for the food. After this Sarab says that imagine that the chickpeas are spicy and eat it. Meher makes faces and then the nurse looks at them. She says that she is there to came to give medicines. The nurse then says that she has seen her child coming out of death and says she really cares for kids. She also makes the couple if she can be his nurse. Meher thanks her and says that she can manage it. Sarab says we can have her but Meher says that their house would feel like a hospital and adds that she already has Sarab as a nurse.

Param then gets the house sanitised for the baby to come home. Yuvi then calls Param and they talk about the well-being of the child. He then added that he misses the child. Till then the nurse calls Aditi and informs her that they have rejected her plea of being the kid's nurse. The nurse then tells that she can try one more time but Aditi tells her not to do it so that their cover is not blown.

Meher is alone in the room and she wakes up after her room is on fire. After looking at this she calls for Sarab. She also sees Param in the fire. Meher saves Param from the fire and he tells her that the baby is missing. All start to look for the baby it is not in the incubator. All start to look for the kid and the nurse informs the security about the missing kid. Sarab runs in the corridor to look for the kid but till then the kid is gone the security sees this over CCTV camera and says that a man was taking the kid away. Meher screams in pain and she leaves to look for the kid but Sarab stops him and tells her that he will find the kid and asks her to stay in the room.

