'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update, July 22: Meher Finds Her Baby And Returns Home

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular TV show, featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak are seen in leading roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stopped, however, fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher finds her baby that was stolen from the hospital. Read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 21, 2020:

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update - July 21

The latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni starts with Sarab running behind the man who was seen in the CCTV footage. He stops the man and then beats him. The man says that the baby is in the nursery. They reach the nursery and look for a baby who is lost among other babies. All the tags from the babies have been removed and identifying the baby gets tough.

The doctor reaches and expresses that they should do a DNA test. Sarab then recalls that it is not his baby and tries to keep it a secret. He then goes out to find Meher and brings her to the nursery. Meher is then asked to identify her child. She closes her eyes and finds her child. Sarab then hugs all of them in tears.

After this, Dr. Aditi matches the DNA and it matched and says that the child and the mother need to be in the hospital for six more days. She then thanks Lalita for informing them at the right time. Sarab then tells Lalita that she can be the nurse for the baby. Sarab then thanks Aditi for her helo in a tough time. Meher then asks Sarab about the man who kidnapped their child.

Aditi then interrogates the man who was caught and tells her that he is an idiot. She then shouts on him because he lost the Baby. She then reveals her alternative motive and tells that she had planned this to plant Lalita at Sarab's place. Param then counts days and asks why is the baby not coming home. Sarab says that they will be back soon and he can stay there his mother and the baby all the time. Jagga calls Kulwant and expresses that he is stuck some there and asks him the take care of everything. Kulwant then adds that Meher is coming home so he will treat her with her favourite laddu and halwa. Kulwant goes to look at it in the jar but it is all empty. She asks who took the food Yuvi says he took the chocolates.

The Ginnie is the one who has eaten the laddus. Sarab then goes to pick Meher but Heleen informed her that he has an important meeting with the high command. He expresses that he forgot about it and asks Tarkash to pick Meher. Meher looks at Tarkash and asks why did Sarb not some so he informs her that they had a meeting.

Rana, Ginni has a long conversation about her not touching things made by her. In this argument, Kulwant slaps Rana also threatened to kill her if she takes the other side and stand against her side. By the end of the episode, Meher comes home and sees that no one is there to welcome her. Meher is shocked to look at his and gets upset. She then looks at her baby and questions, "no one comes to welcome us?"

