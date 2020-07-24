'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update July 23: Meher Is Welcomed Home By Everyone

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular TV show featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak in leading roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stopped, however, fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher finds her baby that was stolen from the hospital. Read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 23, 2020:

The latest episode starts with everyone dancing for Meher and welcoming her home. Param gets excited to see Meher and the baby. Param wants to hold the baby but Sarab says no as he is too small to carry him. After this, Lalita takes photos of the house and Harleen asks why she is doing it. She says she is a nurse and is clicking photos of the house as it’s very antique and beautiful. Harleen gets angry and asks her not to do it. After Lalita apologises, Harleen asks her to inform everyone that she is not feeling well. Later, everyone tries to give honey to the baby and then Kulwant picks the baby. Meher requests others to not to give honey to the kid. The baby pees and Meher takes the baby. Sarab then tries to feed honey to the baby. Soon, a couple of transgender arrive at the house and say that the parents of the baby look no less than filmstars. They give blessings to the kids and then Sarab gives them money. Everyone asks Sarab and Meher to dance and they dance to Phir Se Khuda. Param claps after looking at this.

After this, Aditi recalls that she was kicked out of the house. She also remembers that she pleaded with them to not do it. While thinking about this, she breaks a glass. Looking at this, her servant comes and asks what happened. He tries to clean the mess but Aditi says she will do it. She tells her that she does not know when she will get her happiness back. She also says that she will make them suffer and the glass cuts her finger.

The servent is taking food for Param but Lalita takes it from her and recalls that she had to mix the powder in Param’s food. Soon after, Param thanks Lalita but Meher asks him to stop. She then says that he is not to be given frozen food items. Meher tells the nurse that she should only take care of the ​​​​​​baby. She returns the juice and gives Param a fresh one.

Lalita informs Aditi about this. Aditi tells her to do her work carefully. Param then asks why does the baby sleep so much and Sarab tells him that it sleeps because he’s small. Both of them then talk about the baby and Sarab talks about kids. After this, Kulwant comes there and brings a teddy bear and Param asks if it is for him. Kulwant says no, adding that it is for his mother. When Meher expresses her displeasure over this, Kulwant says she did not mean it. Param then eats a laddu. Meher later sings a lullaby for the baby, and Param says he will sleep in Meher's lap. But Meher says that the baby will sleep in her lap. Param gets angry.

