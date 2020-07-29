Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For July 28: Meher Is Saved By Aditi

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular TV show, featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak are seen in leading roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stopped, however, fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 13, 2020. Read on to know about Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 28, 2020:

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update - July 28

Harleen asks Lalita to handle the baby. Sarab calls Aditi as Maher is still on the ground. Aditi on the phone asks if Meher had gone out. Sarab tells her she had been out but she did not eat anything from the outside. Aditi then tells Sarab how can you send her outside and then asks Sarab to give the phone to Lalita. Aditi tells Lalith that it is all her fault.

Lalita tells her that everyone is listening. Aditi then tells Lalita to give Meher an injection. Lalita then gives the injection as instructed. Meher wakes up and Sarab is happy to see this happen. He then tells Aditi that she is like a God to the family. Param cries after he looks at his mother. Sarab then holds her hand and recalls his fond moments with her.

After this, the scene is cut to Jeeto who tells everyone that Ginny ate all the sweets. Amrita then tells all of them that she is not scared of anyone and adds that Yuvi is being spoiled because of her. Jeeto then tells that someone is knocking and Kulwant replies by saying that she can hear it. Jeeto opens the door and calls her mother and tells her that there is police on the door with Bitu. Then the Inspector comes in and tells them that Bitu hit a boy. He added that the boy’s family is asking for 25 thousand. the inspector also tells that he only slapped him so and he did not bleed so there can be no case filed. Ginni says it's good there is no case.

Sarab feeds Meher and while feeding her he asks why did she have to out. Meher says she went to meet Param. Param till then comes in and asks Sarab not to scold his mother. Sarab tells it all happening because of Parma and Param starts crying. Harleen asks him what happened. Param says Sarab has scolded him.

Harleen then takes him away and says everyone keeps scolding his Param since the baby came home. Till then Robbie enters and tells Harleen that he has stolen Lalita’s phone. Harleen then expressed that they have a standard and he should return the phone before this is called theft.

Kulwant then says that they all miss Jagga but he is stuck in lockdown and cannot come home. Amrita then calls Yuvi for food while heading for food Yuvi asks her why does she not love him. He then asks his grandmother to get him a new mother from Lucknow. Kulwant then asks why does he want a new mother as he makes all the things he (Yuvi) likes. But Yuvi tells him that Meher brought samosas for Parma at school and he also wants samosa.

After gaining consciousness, Meher calls Aditi and thanks her and Aditi tells her welcome. Meher then tells Aditi that they are celebrating the naming ceremony the next day and invites Aditi. Aditi says she cannot come there as she has appointments. After this call is over Sarab enters the from and asks Meher if she is feeling ok she says yes and then he asks her to their room. While heading there he tells her that he has a surprise and as they reach in the room Meher seen a new bed in the room.

Param is hiding there. Param looks at the bed and says that the bed is his. Both his parents disagree at first by later both Param fights and says he wants to sleep with his parents and baby should sleep on the couch. After this they talk about the baby and Meher explains to Param why the child can't have food.

