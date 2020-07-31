'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update For July 30: Meher And Sarab Makeup With Param

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular TV show featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak in leading roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stopped, however, fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 13, 2020. Read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 30, 2020:

Sarab and Meher get upset over what happened with Param. Sarab agrees to Meher and says he should not have scolded Param and should have been polite. Meher tells him that she can’t sleep without Param. Sarab then tells her to go and get him and she asks him to join her in getting their son back. Meher comes outside Harleen’s room and pretends to be a cat to call Param out. Param comes out and then Meher tells Param that they are very sorry.

She also adds that the baby misses him. Param, still angry, says he won’t go and tells he is not the baby's brother. Parm then says he won’t ever talk to him neither will he touch him and goes back to Harleen’s room and locks it. Sarab then asks Param to open the door. Param says he won’t. After which, Meher pretends like she has got a bruise and Param comes outside to look. Harleen sees this and asks should she call a doctor? Param then asks Meher if he can sleep there. He argues that he is grown up and will sleep alone.

In the next scene, Jeeto thanks mummyji for this gift and say she always wanted it. Kulwant then adds so have it. After this Ginni says she can smell someone burning. Kulwant then replies to her and asks why should they care? Jeeto agrees. And both of them laugh and Ginni leaves. Later, Harleen tells Param that she is fine and was taking his exam. She then tells him to take his parents' exam.

She adds says if a child counts till 10 then their parents appear if they love him. Param counts til 10 but they don’t come. Param gets upset. Meher, on the other hand, says that this is the first time Param did not come even when she cried. Harleen then tells Param not to worry as she is with him. Sarab looks at Param’s photo and says sorry. Param then says that he will count till 100.

In the next scene, a photo falls from Aditi’s hand and it is her childhood pic. They then travel to a flashback where She as a kid tells her mom she was first. She then says she will achieve everything for her. Her mom then tells her that all her money is wasting on my treatment and then says How will she be able to pay for your education? Aditi replies to her and says she will never give up and will become the best doctor which will help her treat her mother for free.

Param keeps counting but all of a sudden he hears the baby crying. He says to himself that he won’t talk to the baby but he will see him. Param comes to his room and sees that the baby is left alone. He then says that parents have their minds somewhere else. He then added that they left him and the baby alone as well. He tells the baby no to cry and then gives toys to the child. Meher and Sarab look at this and smile. Sarab then acts likes an elephant and a donkey to make the stop the baby crying. He then tells Param that he is a super brother and he will never let his sibling cry.

Meher and Sarab then kiss him and says that they won’t ever let him cry either. Meher then asks that he had said that he will never ever talk to the baby yet why did he do it. Param tells her that he is still mad and tells him he picked him up so that he can sleep with both his parents but you scolded me (Param).

He then also tells her that he counted till 200 and they did not come to him when he needed. Meher then replies to him and says they are sorry and adds that she was counting till 300 to see if Param loves his he would come there. After this both say sorry to him. Param asks if he can sleep with his parents and they say they also can't sleep without them.

Cut to Ginni and Rana. Here Ginni throws water on Rana and he asks what happened? She tells him that next time it would be toilet water and says everyone keeps insulting her. She then tells him to show some anger and shout outside. Rana listens to her and says he goes outside and shouts enough. He also says that he is not scared of anyone. Kulwant then insults him be saying which dog is barking at this house? Rana goes silent. Jeeto then says that the lion is a cat now.

After this, she asks Mummyji to come with her so that she can massage her feet. She then tells mummyji to not ruin her sleep because of the people. Ginni then tells Rana that she did not know she was going to marry a dog. Rana then says mummyji is the lion of this house. He then adds that she is the boss and she won’t let you live if you cross her and warns her not to mess with her. Ginni says that she will ruin her life.

In the last scene from this episode, Harleen asks where is Param to Robbie and he says he slept here. Harleen then says she is trying very hard to keep him way from Meher and her child. After this Tarkash brings a necklace to Sarab. Sarab thanks him and Tarkash asks him is there something special. He says they have a naming ceremony today and it is a very special day.

Sarab then claims that this would be the best day to make Meher wear the necklace. Meher comes and they hide necklace. Meher asks what are they both doing. Tarkash tells her that they were both dancing and start to dance. Meher asks both if they have lost it? Sarab says it’s our monkey’s naming ceremony and says it's his happiest day. After this both Meher and Sarab have a moment.

