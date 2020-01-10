Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update January 9: Meher And Param Visit A Doctor

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been a darling among the television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show, starring Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead, is going through a phase of celebrations, where the whole Gill family is celebrating Lohri with friends and family. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni January 9 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update

In yesterday's episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher was tensed, when she discovered traces of blood in Param's urine. A tensed Meher, calls up the doctor to ask the reason for the same, who consoles her saying it could be due to dehydration or ample other things. An untamable Meher rushes to tell Sarabjit about her concern, but the Lohri celebrations at the Gill house forces her to keep mum. A tensed Meher decides to take Param to doctor for a check-up. The next morning, Sarbajit leaves for work early, which forces Meher to keep her doctor visit a secret. At the doctor's clinic, an agitated Param keeps asking Meher the reason for the visit. Meher consoles him and asks him to trust her.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, one can expect a lot of twists and turn. Harleen, who notices the bandaid in the forearm of Param, will reportedly create a scene at the Gill house. If the reports are to go by Meher's visit with Param is going to create turmoil in Sarbjit and Meher's relationship.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Voot.com)

