Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For January 16: Meher Wants Sarab To Tell Her The Truth

The episode started with Meher calling Dimple and asking her if she learned anything. Dimple clearly said No. Sanjana assured Sarab that she will do something. She praised Meher after her even Sarab praised Meher. Param read rhyme and Sarab overheard him from a distance. He got teary. Sarab wiped his tears and pretended to be calm in front of Param. Param asked Sarab what he had brought for him. Sarab stood silent. Param got upset and Meher told Param to not be sad as Sarab did not forget to bring a gift for him that day. Later, Sarab went to his room and cried loudly. Meher knocked and asks Sarab if he was alright. Sarab replied yes.

Later, Sarab recalled his moment with Param and got emotional. Meanwhile, Sanjana called and told Sarab that no one from his family could donate a liver. Sarab stood shocked. Meher came from behind and asked him what was he hiding from her.

Sarab faked laughed and told Meher that he was hiding nothing. Meher questioned Sarab and asked him to tell her what was going on. She told Sarab that she was concerned for him so she was asking him what was bothering him. Meher also pleaded him to tell her the truth. Sarab remained silent. On the other hand, Kulwant asked Yuvi not to tell anyone that she was faking by being silent. She further saw a plant and thought of doing drama in the house.

Later, Meher, Sarab and Param played hide and seek. Param looked for Meher and Sarab. A chandelier fell on Param and Sarab woke up. He panicked and Param asks Sarab not to be sacred as he was right beside him. After this, Harleen asked Sarab if anyone from their side could donate liver to Param or not. Sarab said no and asked her to relax as Sanjana will do something.

