Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For November 21: Maher Celebrated Her Birthday

The episode starts with Kulwant and Yuvi cutting a cake for Maher at their place. Kulwant wished the image of Maher in a photo he had. Yuvi told him that the photo would not eat the cake. Kulwant voiced that it is the first time they are celebrating Maher's birthday without her. They all send a video to Maher wishing her on her birthday. Jolly asked Sarab if he had slept well and Sarab replied saying yes, but that his back hurt. Param later asked where they all were going today when Pam taunted Param. Pam sat next to Sarab, and asked him whether he had a good night.

Jolly told Maher and Sarab to go without them when Pam questioned them and Jolly insisted on taking care of Param. He asked Maher and Sarab to go out and enjoy. Maher regretted leaving Param at home and later Jolly asked them to stop because Param would not stay without them. Maher asked Jolly to join them as well. He agreed and later Maher also asked Pam to join. Sarab asked her why she was inviting Pam to which Maher replied that it was to get him more lipstick marks.

Bittu and Jitto came in wearing wedding dresses. Angry Kulwant asked Bittu how dare he bring Jitto there and called her characterless. Bittu told them that she was their daughter-in-law. Kulwant continued making comments on her and later picked up the knife saying that she had no shame. Bittu shoved Kulwant's hand away. Jagga was also angry on Kulwant for behaving like that with a girl.

Maher, Sarab and Param were at the cruise when Jolly took their pictures. He asked the two to take romantic pictures as they were on their honeymoon. A man decided to surprise Maher on the empty cruise. Turns out, the man was Sarab who pointed a gun at Maher and takes off the mask to sing Happy Birthday for her.

Maher later cut the cake and Param asked her to make a wish. Maher and Pam give Sarab the cake at the same time but Sarab took it from Maher's hand as she was the birthday girl. Sarab also made Maher eat the cake which made Pam jealous. Jolly celebrated with champagne and with this the episode ended.

