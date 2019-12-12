Choti Sarrdarni Written Update For December 12: Maher Admired Her Small Happy Family

The episode began with Meher thinking about Harleen's words with her tear-filled eyes. She recollected Sarab's gestures in the hospital as well as in the school. She took Manav's box and cried when Khushi called Param to play he refused. Khushi showed attitude and said that she was leaving with her parents to Canada in some fays and then no one shall play with him and that he would be left alone. Param said that he will have someone who was coming from afar. Param said that Babaji was sending him and he shall not tease him or scold him as Khushi did. Khushi asked who it was when Param said that his Meher Mumma told him to not tell anyone about it. Meher went to the bridge and cried holding Manav's box. She said that fate had separated him and the same fate had brought Sarab and Param into her life.

Yuvi danced to Bollywood music when Amrita asked him to stop and do his homework. Jeeto asked how he had som many pens and pencils when he said that his friends gave him. Amrita asked him if he had stolen it when Yuvi ran to Kulwant and told her that his mom was doubting him. Kulwant asked how did his friends give him so many things just like that. Yuvi said that he gave them all samosa party from the money that Kulwant had given him. Kulwant got very happy and gave him more money. Yuvi thought about his teacher who had asked him to get his parents signature on the diary.

Meher brought a picture of her, Sarab and Param. She adored their cute family and decided to hang it. Sarab helps her to put up the picture and Param said that his Meher Mumma looked different and new. Sarab teased saying that she had a bath today. The episode ended with Meher telling Sarab that she trusted him enough to sleep in the same room.

