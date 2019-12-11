Choti Sarrdarni Written Updates December 11: Sarab Confused Over Yuvi's Recommendation

The episode started with Meher and Sarab arguing when Meher rushed to give Param his tiffin box. Yuvi was joining Param's classes and Meher was requesting the guards to allow her in order to visit Param but the guards refused to let her meet him and told her that her name was not registered as Param's mother so she could not meet him. Sarab took Meher inside the school and requested the school principal to update Meher's name in Param's file as his mother. The principals agreed to make the changes.

At the class, Yuvi was misbehaving when the teacher asked Yuvi to get out of the class. Yuvi got angry and looked at the teacher. On the other hand, the admin changed Param's mother's name and filled Meher's name in the place of Simran. Meher got happy and Sarab asked Meher to go and meet the principal. Yuvi's class teacher told the principal that Yuvi was spoiling other kinds in the class and also asked the principal why he was given admission in the school. The principal said that he was admitted in the school because the recommendation was given by Sarabjeet Singh Gill.

Maher and Sarab overheard the principal talking and Maher asked him why he recommended Yuvi's name. Sarab told Maher that he had not forwarded the mail. The two later go to the office to check the mail. Sarab's manager read the mail and told Meher that someone else had forwarded the mail by hacking his id. Sarab came to the conclusion and said that Kulwant may have forwarded the mail through his id by hacking it. He decided that Meher should not know any of these things.

Meher got to know that Kulwant was behind sending the mail but Sarabjeet covered it up and said that it was not Kulwant but it was him who had only recommended school principal for Yuvi’s admission. The episode ended with Harleen handing over the keys to Meher and asked her to keep it safe with her and also asked her to take full responsibility of the house. Meher refused but Harleen said that she trusted her and asked her to take the keys.

