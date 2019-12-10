Choti Sarrdarni Written Update December 10: Param To Reveal Meher And Sarab's Secret

Part 1

The episode begins with Param saying that he will love his siblings, to which Sarab and Meher laugh. Param asks whether can they get a small baby from the mall, to which Meher replies saying people do not get babies in the mall. It is God who sends the baby in Mama’s tummy, and then Mama brings the baby out and gives it to Param. Sarab interrupts the conversation by saying that God has already sent a baby to Mama, but it has to be a secret and asks Param to promise about the same. Meher and Sarab smile again.

Also read: Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 5: Will Meher Reach The Courtroom?

In the next frame, Dolly is sitting with her friend who is pregnant. She tells her that she is pregnant in the age of being a grandmother. Param asks why does she have a big tummy, to which Harleen replies saying that she has a baby in her tummy. Param tells them that his father told him that God sends babies to people’s tummy and that there is one in Mama’s belly. Dolly asks what is in Meher’s stomach, to which Sarab replies saying it is just gas. Param is about to reveal the secret when Sarab covers it with Gulab Jamun. Harleen tells Meher to have green tea. Sarab says that he will give her medicines as well, to which Dolly replies saying that he is cute. Sarab asks Param to stay silent.

Also read: Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 3: What Will Be The Court's Verdict For Sarab?

Part 2

Yuvi touches Kulwant’s feet, and Jagga tells that his admission is done. Kulwant tells that he is so happy. Amrita says that she lost a year, to which Kulwant replies saying she is always upset. Sarab asks Meher to drink the juice, to which Meher replies asking why does he do this forever? Sarab replies saying that she does not have a brain so now everyone is ready with a remedy for her. Meher tells Param that they had told him not to mention the baby to the others, Param apologises. Harleen asks why is Param apologising, to which Meher replies saying Param was apologising because he told Mama will drink cane juice and laughed after that. Meher makes Sarab drink the liquid and tells him that she will send the juice to office as well.

Also read: Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 3: Robby Wants Meher Dead?

Kulwant says that Harleen should forgive them and he won’t go inside, to which Amrita replies saying you should have just sent sweets. Sarab comes out and greets them, and asks them to come inside. Kulwant tells him about Yuvi’s admission to the school. Sarab welcomes them inside. However, Kulwant refuses and explains that he has not apologised to Harleen.

Also read: Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 6: Meher Reached The Court In Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.