Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 3: Robby Wants Meher Dead?

Choti Sarrdarrni's latest episode began with Meher requesting the Punjabi woman to give her a phone so that Meher can make a call. However, the woman refused to give her the phone. On the other hand, the lawyer told Harleen that Sarab's image was ruined after the press conference. Kulwant had gained the sympathy of the public. He told her that they did not have any solid evidence. He asked her if they had found out why he had bought a house in Belgrade. In response to that, Dolly said that Meher must be having a boyfriend there and as Sarab was always sympathetic and helpful, he would have bought a house for her and her boyfriend.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update For December 2: Maher Shoots The Goons And Runs Away

Also Read: Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update For November 29: Sarab Gets Interrogated In Serbia

Meher called Sarab's landline from a phone booth. Robby answered and was shocked to hear Meher. Meher said that she was alive, however, right then, Robby's voice seemed to start wavering. He pretended to not hear her clearly. He asked where she was calling him from and Meher gave him her address. Robby disconnected Meher's call and called his goons and yelled at them for Maher having survived. He gave them the location and asked them to kill Meher. Meher then saw the goons coming towards her with guns and she ran and hid behind the food cart. She picked up the stones and aimed them at the hand of one of the goons, making his pistol fly.

Param came to meet Sarab and asked him whether he had killed Meher. Sarab asked him what he really thought about that. Param denied it. Sarab told him that he and his mom were playing a game of hide and seek where no one knew where Meher was hiding. He asked if Param wanted to join them when Param said yes. Param asked Sarab to make him fall asleep as he could not sleep without his Meher Mumma.

The police took Meher in custody and asked her how she came there and where her papers were. Meher pleaded to the Punjabi officer to send her back to India and also help her get in touch with brother. The police agreed and she called her brother, who instructed her to book that night's flight. The episode ended with Param being shocked on seeing a garland on Meher's photo.

Also Read: Chhoti Sardarni Written Update November 28: Maher And Param Are Ready To Separate

Also Read: Chhoti Sardarni Written Update November 27: Sarab Sends News Of Maher's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.