Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 3: What Will Be The Court's Verdict For Sarab?

The latest episode of the show started with Param asking why there was a garland on his Maher mamma's photo. Kulwant dared him to not even touch the photo as his father had killed his Maher mamma. Param begged Kulwant to not say that when Kulwant told him that she was not his Nani and that his relationship with Maher is over. Harleen said that Sarab could never do it and Kulwant told her that her brother was a murderer.

Goons called someone and said that Maher was being deported to India. The person on the phone said that only Maher's dead body should go there. Officers, on the other hand, took Maher with them. Everyone started protests against Sarab and Harleen was upset on how they could do so without any proofs. Jetly said that if Sarab remained silent there was nothing that he could do to save him. Maher reached the airport and Kulwant said to her lawyer that she would spend money like water to get Sarab behind the bars. Sarab is brought to the police station and Maher is at the airport. Some people also protested in favour of Sarab while Kulwant said that Sarab was a killer.

Maher saw an officer waiting for her and she saw Jagga as well. He came to Maher and she smiled and hugged him. He got Maher's file. Param said that he was talking to his mama and papa when Khushi told him that they were gone and he could not talk to them. Kulwant called Jagga to leave for the court and Amrita said that he had left for something important. Meanwhile, Jitto offers breakfast to Kulwant and she threw the dish away.

Reporters said that Sarab was being brought to the court and they wanted to see what verdict would be given. They asked Sarab if he killed his wife. Haleen asked Sarab to speak up. Sarab looked at Param crying. Jagga said that he knew nothing would happen to his sister and that God would protect her. The episode ends with Maher calling Param and telling him that she was coming to save his father and that she would not let anything happen to Sarab. Will Maher reach the court on time and save Sarab?

