Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update For December 2: Maher Shoots The Goons And Runs Away

The episode starts with the fire alarm blare and the goons that go to Maher's room and she hit them on the head and picked up the gun. Maher warned that she will shoot them when one of them laughed and taunts her to actually shoot. Maher shot the goon in the leg and ran away. Param came to meet Sarab and police took him back. Param cried and begged them not to take away his father. Harleen told him that his father will come back soon. Param told everyone else was saying that his papa killed his Maher mama. Harleen told him that his father could never do that. Yuvi said like your dad killed his aunt he shall kill him as well. Param got scared and Harleen scolded Yuvi. Param cried and asked to send his mama and papa back to him.

Policemen hit Sarab repeatedly and asked him why he killed his wife. Sarab recalled his promise and inspected asked to lock him up and they would then see how long he would stay quiet. Constables say that they cannot hit him so much and inspectors replied that they had orders to hit him when the constables start wondering who was against Sarab.

Harleen did a press conference and said that Sarab did not kill Maher. Harleen said that his crime was not proven and he did not kill Maher. Kulwant came and said that Sarab killed her daughter and showed everyone the mail that Sarab had sent to Tarkash. Guards came towards Kulwant when she said that she would burn herself alive if they did not remove Sarab as president. Harleen said that they were trying to find their daughter and she also tod Kulwant about their house that Sarab purchased.

Maher came on the road and she said that she had to make a call in India and she did not even have the money to get deported to India. Maher saw a kid and recalled the number. She thinks about where she will get the money from. The episode ended with a precap of Maher calling home and telling everyone that she is alive.

