Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update November 26: Sarab's Decision Shocks Maher

The episode began with Sarab going to the room to check on Maher and Param while they had fallen asleep. He recollected Jolly's words and woke Maher up and asked her to come out. He took her somewhere and as Maher asked him where they were going, he only replied that he will tell her soon. Jagga came home to find Amrita and Yuvi sleeping in their room. Jagga was upset with Amrita as she did not listen to him in the morning when he begged her to go home. The flashback showed Kulwant going to Amrita's house and showing them photos of women saying that she was going to marry Jagga off to another girl.

Sarab brought Maher to the new house and told her that he arranged a new car for her. Maher thanked him and Sarab told her that it was nothing as compared to what she has done for Param. He said that this was the last time that she would meet Param and that she would not meet him after this. Maher is shocked and asked why did he not tell her that before as she felt she had not had time to love him or to be with him.

Maher cried saying Param was asleep as she would have at least told him that she was leaving for some time and would be back in the morning. Sarab said that nothing will change as he knew Maher's and Param's bond was too strong and that it had to be broken suddenly because doing it slowly would cause more pain. He consoled her saying that time will heal all wounds and pain. He knew what it felt like to lose loved ones. With time things would get better. Maher continued to cry and she grabbed a note and listed down a few things. She asked Sarab to buy these things from the grocery as she was going to make pizza for Param. She requested Sarab to treat it as her last wish.

The episode ended with Sarab opening his laptop and asked Maher to sit. He told Maher that he was going to kill her. Maher cluelessly stared at him.

