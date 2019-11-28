Chhoti Sardarni Written Update November 28: Maher And Param Are Ready To Separate

The episode started with Kulwant asking the woman at the embassy to allow them to talk to the ambassador. She told them that it was not the hour. The ambassador came and Jagga told him that Maher's life was in danger. He showed him the email and Bittu asked them to save his sister. Jagga said that their phones were off as well and he had informed the police.

Sarab and Maher were at the poolside when Maher covered her head and Sarab took off the bangles from her hands. Maher said that after taking off the bangles the wrist was not left empty. Sarab took off his locket and made her wear it on the wrist. Kulwant reached Sarab's house and started yelling for Dolly and Rovi to come outside. Harleen asked what happened. Kulwant asked them to shut up and challenged that if anything happened to her daughter she will kill them. Bittu said that he would kill them all. Rovi asked them to calm down and Jagga showed everyone the email. Everyone is left shocked to read it when Harleen said this cannot be true as they were enjoying in Serbia. Bittu said that Param was not receiving his call. He said that Sarab took Maher somewhere and left Param at his place.

Maher said that they should eat something sweet after the ritual. Maher said that it looked like Param knew everything. He left the chocolate that Maher gave him. Maher thanked Sarab for everything and Maher told him to send pictures of Param. She asked him to play Param's favourite soundtrack to wake him up. Maher said that he would have to take care of Param. Sarab said that he does not know how to do that.

Maher thanked him once again for everything and she said that she did not think saying thank you was enough. She also said that she shall be in his debt forever. Sarab wiped her tears and thanked her for giving so much love to Param. The episode ended with Maher coming inside the house and looking at the bangles.

