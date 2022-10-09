Chris Messina Joins Cast Of Upcoming Dark Comedy Series 'Based On A True Story'

Actor Chris Messina has come board for American streaming service Peacock's upcoming series "Based on a True Story", led by Kaley Cuoco.

The show comes from "The Boys" executive producer Craig Rosenberg, "Ozark" star Jason Bateman and his Aggregate Films as well as the Universal Content Productions (UCP).

Written by Rosenberg, the dark comedy series explore America's obsession with true crime and received a straight-to-series order in April.

The story is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide.

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett, while Messina will play a character named Nathan, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Messina most recently featured in the Starz Watergate drama "Gaslit", The Sinner season three and HBO show Sharp Objects".

(IMAGE: AP)