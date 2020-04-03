'CID', 'Aahat' & 'Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai' To Re-run On Sony TV From Monday

As the nationwide lockdown for 21 days has put shooting for serial, web-series and films on hold, many from the audience are watching the repeat telecast of the on-going shows. But Doordarshan came up with a solution, as the makers started re-running the period-drama serial Ramayan and Mahabharat. Taking cues from Doordarshan, Sony TV also announced the re-run of a few of its old serials and shows.

Timings and details of CID, Aahat, and Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has pushed everyone indoors and it has become difficult for many to kill the time during the lockdown. But Sony TV channel has made an attempt to entertain their audience with a pinch of nostalgia. Recently, the channel announced the comeback of some of the most popular serials including CID, Aahat and Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai among others.

The viewers can enjoy CID from Monday, that is April 6, 2020, at 10 AM, while the horror show, Aahat will send some chills to the spine of the audience at 12 AM. The weekend shows will be aired from Monday to Friday at the respective time mentioned. Apart from this, romance-drama serial Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai is slated to run at 10.30 AM.

