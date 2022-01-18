'CID' Actor Shivaji Satam Aka ACP Pradyuman Says He's Not Getting Many Offers

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam best known for his role of ACP Pradyuman from the TV show CID recently opened up about not getting movie offers. Satam who has also acted in several Marathi movies and series also shared that he had been stereotyped and was mostly offered 'cop roles' that he didn't want to do anymore. The actor also teased that the popular show CID might come back on the screen but in a different format.

Shivaji Satam says he isn't getting many roles

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Shivaji Satam revealed that he wasn't getting any offers. Satam admitted that he was not being offered roles and said," Nahi hai toh nahi hai." He added that there were one or two offers but they weren't interesting and he had always done projects that he enjoyed doing. Explaining further the actor added that he had been typecasted and was being offered “cop roles” and said he had been doing that role for almost two decades and he couldn't do the same role again and again.

Shivaji Satama also spoke about his popular show CID and was asked if he is ready to play ACP Pradyuman again. To which the actor replied and said that even if the show starts tomorrow he will be right in the front to do the project. He said that he wasn't tired of playing the character rather he was tired of being at home. He also teased about the return of CID on screen and said the makers were discussing getting the show back onscreen but in a different format. Satam said that nothing was concrete and the project is still in talks.

More about Shivaji Satam

Shivaji Satam made his screen debut in 1980 in the popular TV series Rishte-Naate and then went on to appear on shows like Famous Trials of India, Ek Shunya Shunya, A Mouthful Of Sky and many more. He also worked in movies like films Vaastav, Kurukshetra, 100 days and most recently Haseen Dilruba. He has been appearing in CID since 1998 and won the best actor award for his role of ACP Pradyuman in the Gold Awards 2012.

Image: Instagram/@shivaaji_satam