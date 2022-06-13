'CID' Star Hrishikesh Pandey Robbed During Sightseeing Trip, Details 'ironic' Encounter

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who rose to fame with his role as inspector Sachin in CID, was robbed in an 'ironic' instance during his recent sightseeing trip in Mumbai. The actor, who was out and about with his family in the Southern part of the city, got his cash, cards and other important documents stolen while aboard an AC bus.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Hrishikesh stated that the incident happened on June 5 as they took a bus from Colaba to visit a few places. He continued, "While initially I was not supposed to join them, since everyone from my family was here, I jumped at the idea and left my car to board public transport." He said that the vehicle was 'slightly crowded' and he didn't realise when someone 'took out everything'.

"I did reach the police station to file a report but when do you ever get these things back? However, I have blocked my cards and applied for duplicates, as I had to travel to my hometown soon," Pandey added. While the actor has gotten the cards blocked, he's still worried about the identification documents getting misused.

A lot of people on social media have also been cracking jokes about how a 'CID officer' got looted. Reflecting on the same, Pandey said that it is indeed 'ironic'. He added, "I was in disguise to avoid being mobbed. I am sure the robber didn’t know he was taking off my things. So clearly disguise doesn’t work for me (laughs). I am just thankful that they did not get a chance to use my cards and cause me further loss.”

Pandey recently reunited with the CID's ensemble cast, glimpses from which were shared on social media. Actors Aditya Srivastav, Dayanand Shetty, Shraddha Musale, and Janvi Chheda among others were a part of the reunion.

