CID Stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty Reunite With Co-star Anup Soni, Photo Goes Viral

Quick links:
A still from TV show CID | Image: IMDB
Actor Shivaji Satam recently took to his social media page to update his followers about a meeting with CID co-stars Anup Soni and Dayanand Shetty. Satam also uploaded a photo where he could be seen posing with the said actors. The photo has since gone viral, with fans demanding for a CID reboot.
On Sunday, Shivaji Satam shared a photo with Anup Soni and Dayanand Shetty. While Satam was seen wearing a maroon three-piece, Anup Soni sported a casual jacket and tee combo. Daya, however, was wearing an outfit very similar to his iconic character from CID. While Satam and Shetty had played ACP Pradyuman and Daya respectively, Anup Soni too had joined the show’s cast between the years 2004 and 2006, playing ACP Ajatshatru.
(L to R) Anup Soni, Shivaji Satam, and Dayanand Shetty | Image: Instagram)
This photo update from Satam has left the fans curious whether the three actors are reuniting for a CID show. One of the netizens commented, “Missing Adi Sir here…” Another Instagram user posted, “Even today my dream is to become a CID officer, to play an energetic character like ACP sir, there is no comparison to Daya's body, personality or I get to learn a lot from CID.”
CID, the police procedural show on Sony TV which first began airing in 1998, has gained a cult status over the year. Besides Satam gaining great popularity for playing ACP Pradyuman, the show's characters like ACP Abhijeet and Daya, played by Aditya Srivastav and Dayanand Shetty, respectively, too became household names.
CID had a total run of 20 years on television, with 1547 episodes going on-air in this span. Its final episode went on air in October 2018. CID also holds the Guinness Book Record as well as the Limca record for the longest single-take episode to be aired on television.