'CID's Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks & More Reunite For Get-together; Fans Ask 'where Is ACP?'

CID has been one of the most successful Television shows so far but all of a sudden it got off-air, leaving fans disappointed over the same. The trio, Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman, was much loved by the audiences and on Sunday, the popular star cast of the show had a get-together at the residence of Shraddha Musale, better known for playing Dr Tarika on the show, glimpses of which were shared by her on social media.

Spearheaded by actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, CID went on air in 1998. It was one of the longest-running television shows in India as it got aired on Sony TV for 20 years.

CID actors Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks & more reunite for a get-together

Aditya Srivastav (Senior Inspector Abhijeet), Dayanand Shetty (Inspector Daya), Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Shreya), Ansha Sayed (Purvi), and Hrishikesh Pandey (Sachin), Dinesh Phadnis (Fedricks), and Ajay Nagrath (Pankaj) reunited recently and had a fun time as the gang met after a long time. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Ajay Nagrath dropped some pictures which saw the star cast having some fun conversations as they meet after years.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun-filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more @iamrealanshasayed @janvicg @hrishikesh.11 @dineshphadnis."

Shraddha also shared similar pictures of all of them sitting together and wrote, "Such evenings. Nostalgic stories, food, leg-pulling, conversations... Great to have you all home. Being a weekday, travelling at the peak hours with so much traffic and still on time. Yayy! Lots and lots of love. #cid #reunion #cidans."

CID fans were quick to react and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen wrote, "Thank you so much for making my childhood so much memorable guys," another one commented, "Miss you guys man. CID should come back", a fan even asked, "Where is ACP sir? (ACP Pradyuman), a netizen commented, "So happy to see all of them together 😍❤️ My fav team", and many dropped hearts to the post.

Image: Instagram/@shraddhamusale