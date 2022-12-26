Cine Workers Association Writes To CM Shinde, Demands SIT To Probe Tunisha Sharma's Death

Days after actor Tunisha Sharma committed suicide, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the suicide case of the 20-year-old actress.

"The deceased committed suicide on the set of 'Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul' which was located at Mother Nature Studio in the afternoon on December 24, 2022. It was utterly shocking to know that the actress killed herself on the shooting set, the same has never happened in the history of the Indian Film Industry (Television)," the letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister read.

"The time and place where the suicide was committed were crowded with people as there were a number of shootings going on during the same period of time. Despite this, the same someone committing suicide is unusual and the same needs to be investigated further. An FIR in the matter has already been registered, however, this unusual and tremendously shocking incident has left numerous questions in the minds of the crew and fear of threat to everyone's life," the letter added.

Demanding SIT probe, the All Indian Cine Workers Association's letter said, "The number of suicides in the television industry is increasing day by day, and the same is been overlooked at by reasoning the same to be an outcome of a heartbreak. However, the same reasoning cannot be associated with every incident. We hereby request you order the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the so-called suicide case of actress Tunisha Sharma at the earliest in the interest of justice."

Tunisha's mother blames Sheezan

Making a massive claim, the mother of the deceased TV actress Tunisha Sharma alleged that her daughter's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammad Khan was involved with some other girls as well and betrayed her daughter. She further demanded stern punishment against him.

"Sheezan betrayed my daughter Tunisha, promised to marry her, and later broke up with her. He was already dating some other girl and still kept Tunisha involved and used her for months. My only request is that Sheezan needs to be punished as I have lost my child. I would like to thank the media for their cooperation," Tunisha's mother said in a video.

Earlier on December 24, actress Tunisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging in the restroom of her show "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul". Following this, the deceased actress' former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested under abetment to suicide case and has been sent to police custody by the court.