Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Class Of 2020 Cast Details Revealed; The Teenage Drama Web-series Is Binge-worthy

Television News

The web series features an ensemble cast. Class of 2020 cast includes all fresh faces unlike the previous season of the franchise. Read on to know more

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
class of 2020 cast

Class of 2020 is one of the much-anticipated web series of 2020 created by Alt Balaji. The series is a sequel to Class of 2017. The plot of Class of 2020 showcases the lives of teenagers who get intertwined with drugs, peer pressure, intimacy and anxiety.

ALSO READ| WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020: List Of Inductees, Live Streaming, And More Details

Class of 2020 cast:

The web series features an ensemble cast. Class of 2020 cast includes all fresh faces unlike the previous season of the franchise. The Class of 2020 cast includes:

  • Sushant Tanwar as Hardik Thakker

  • Rohan Mehra as Ibrahim Noorani

  • Alam Khan as Tanmay Badwe aka Toto

  • Mazhar Khan as Ronit Rana

  • Jatin Suri as Neel Rana

  • Joyseeta Chatterjee as Ranchi Das Gupta

  • Isha Chawla as Aalia

  • Chetna Pandey as Priyanka Aluwalia

  • Nibedita Pal as Zoey Dsouza

  • Pallavi Mukherjee as Palak Das Gupta

  • Abhishek Ranjan as Lucky Singh Chaddha

  • Shivam Babbar as Ranjeet Babbar

  • Nausheen Ali Sardar as Heena

  • Swapna Waghmare as Hardik’s Grandmother

  • Rushad Rana as Ronit and Neel’s father

ALSO READ| ALT Balaji: Brilliant Shows On Ekta Kapoor's OTT Platform That Will Blow Your Mind

The plot of Class of 2020:

Class of 2020 explores the lives of teenagers who tackle with dark issues while learning about life. It is a gamut of confusions and perplexities, love and desires, choices and dilemmas mixed with an ensemble cast of grey characters. Class of 2020 cast will depict today’s confused life of millennials. Class of 2020 cast will also essay characters that will spark light on the realism of a teenager’s life as they crumble under pressure.

ALSO READ| ALT Balaji's Romantic Shows To Binge Watch; From Broken But Beautiful To Fittrat

Watch the Class of 2020 Teaser here:

ALSO READ| ALT Balaji : 5 Best Web Series To Binge-watch On The Platform

Here's how fans are reacting

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
'DOES A TERRORIST...?': KEJRIWAL
UDDHAV JUSTIFIES SON'S INCLUSION
ANUPAM KHER: 'MUST TEACH PEOPLE'
TATA INTRODUCES NEW-AGE SIERRA
TRUMP SNUBS NANCY PELOSI HANDSHAKE
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST