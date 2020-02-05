Class Of 2020 Cast Details Revealed; The Teenage Drama Web-series Is Binge-worthy

Class of 2020 is one of the much-anticipated web series of 2020 created by Alt Balaji. The series is a sequel to Class of 2017. The plot of Class of 2020 showcases the lives of teenagers who get intertwined with drugs, peer pressure, intimacy and anxiety.

ALSO READ| WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020: List Of Inductees, Live Streaming, And More Details

Class of 2020 cast:

The web series features an ensemble cast. Class of 2020 cast includes all fresh faces unlike the previous season of the franchise. The Class of 2020 cast includes:

Sushant Tanwar as Hardik Thakker

Rohan Mehra as Ibrahim Noorani

Alam Khan as Tanmay Badwe aka Toto

Mazhar Khan as Ronit Rana

Jatin Suri as Neel Rana

Joyseeta Chatterjee as Ranchi Das Gupta

Isha Chawla as Aalia

Chetna Pandey as Priyanka Aluwalia

Nibedita Pal as Zoey Dsouza

Pallavi Mukherjee as Palak Das Gupta

Abhishek Ranjan as Lucky Singh Chaddha

Shivam Babbar as Ranjeet Babbar

Nausheen Ali Sardar as Heena

Swapna Waghmare as Hardik’s Grandmother

Rushad Rana as Ronit and Neel’s father

ALSO READ| ALT Balaji: Brilliant Shows On Ekta Kapoor's OTT Platform That Will Blow Your Mind

The plot of Class of 2020:

Class of 2020 explores the lives of teenagers who tackle with dark issues while learning about life. It is a gamut of confusions and perplexities, love and desires, choices and dilemmas mixed with an ensemble cast of grey characters. Class of 2020 cast will depict today’s confused life of millennials. Class of 2020 cast will also essay characters that will spark light on the realism of a teenager’s life as they crumble under pressure.

ALSO READ| ALT Balaji's Romantic Shows To Binge Watch; From Broken But Beautiful To Fittrat

Watch the Class of 2020 Teaser here:

ALSO READ| ALT Balaji : 5 Best Web Series To Binge-watch On The Platform

Here's how fans are reacting

Completed 10 episodes. Loved it. Waiting for next. Story and whole cast was too amazing #ClassOf2020 — Preeti (@PreetiS65) February 4, 2020

The series is good. But the curosity part that you guys leave is not good. @lostboy54 kindly upload a series when you have completed the full story. Don't test the audience. They do believe you. This is the second or third time it happening. Unhappy! Must admit — UJJWAL JINDAL (@TeamUp_UJ) February 4, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.