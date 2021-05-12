Colin Farrell & Kim File For Conservatorship Of Teenage Son With Angelman Syndrome

Colin Farrell’s 17-year-old son James Farrell has been diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome and he has filed a conservatorship for him. According to reports by E! News, Colin and his wife Kim Bordenave, who are parents to James Farrell have requested to be co-conservators in a limited conservatorship. In cases like this, the legal arrangement allows conservators to manage the personal needs of the diagnosed person.

Colin Farrell's son diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome

The petition dated May 10, 2021, explains that James has Angelman Syndrome. It further explained that James is non-verbal and has issues with his fine motor skills which makes him unable to properly care for his own physical health and well-being. Colin further wrote that his son needs assistance in preparing food, eating, bathing, and clothing himself.

Colin and Kim further explained conservatorship meaning and said they are seeking power to decide where their son lives, access to his confidential records, withhold or grant marriage, withhold or grant medical consent, make decisions about his education and control his social or sexual relationships as well. The petition states that their son lacks the capacity to express himself but his parents have given him the freedom to choose his conservator which can be either his mother or his father.

They were clear that it would be better ‘if he could voice his opinion over who he would want to live with’. The court has given the couple date for September 27, 2021. Colin Farrell's son's doctor Liliana Sloninsky submitted a note to the court and informed the authorities that he would not be able to attend the court hearing because of his condition and stated that he gets ‘anxious and loses his focus easily.

What is Angelman syndrome?

Angelman Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes developmental delays and disabilities and affects the nervous system.

