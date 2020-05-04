Colors Tamil To Telecast 'Meenakshi Thirukalyanam' Ceremony For Its Viewers; Check Details

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many television channels across the country are trying to spread an air of positivity. In a bid to do so, Colors Tamil has now taken the onus a notch higher. The channel will be telecasting the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi Amman with Lord Sundareswara that will take place at Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Colors Tamil to telecast Meenakshi Thirukalyanam ceremony

Colors Tamil has now taken it upon themselves to keep their viewers culturally connected. Hence, the channel has decided to now telecast the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam ceremony which will be taking place at Madurai. This is to make sure that believers do not miss out on the festivities amid the coronavirus lockdown. Colors Tamil will be airing the same from 9 am onwards on May 4, 2020.

The Meenakshi Thirukalyanam ceremony is a part of the two weeks long ongoing Chithirai Festival in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The Meenakshi Thirukalyanam ceremony takes place in a larger-than-life manner inside the temple every year. The same is known to attract numerous devotees from all parts of the world each year.

However, this year, believers were not able to be a part of Meenakshi Thirukalyanam ceremony at the Chithirai Festival in Madurai. Hence, Colors Tamil made arrangements for the viewers to access it from their homes. Now believers will be able to get a ringside view of the complete ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

Anup Chandrasekharan, who is the Business Head of Colors Tamil, explained how believers are disappointed in not being able to attend the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam ceremony this year. Hence, the channel felt like the onus was on them to make the viewers feel like they are not missing out. He added that Colors Tamil hopes that this telecast will help to spread positivity among its viewers.

