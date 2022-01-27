Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath Hilariously Imitates 'Shark Tank' India's Anupam Mittal; Watch

Popular comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath recently shared an all-new reel, in which he is seen hilariously mimicking Anupam Mittal, one of Shark Tank India's judges. Mittal, who is the CEO of Shaadi.com, can be seen sitting alongside Biswa, who imitates some of his famous dialogues and his manner of speaking from the reality show. The comedian had earlier released videos mimicking the judge but shared the screen with him for his latest video.

An all-new season of Shark Tank India was recently released and became the talk of the town on social media. Several content creators online have mimicked the famous sharks from the show and have made fans burst out laughing. Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath has released a few videos imitating Anupam Mittal, but appeared with him on screen in his most recent clip. The duo was seen sitting side by side as they had a discussion, in which Biswa mimicked the entrepreneur's style of speaking. The duo was seen sitting in the same way as well, and bust out laughing themselves at the end of the video.

Watch the hilarious video featuring Biswa Kalyan Rath and Anupam Mittal here-

Biswa recently posted a video imitating the shark narrating his 'cricket experience' and explaining why he is 'out', a term used by the judges on the reality show. The hilarious video caught the eye of a fellow shark, Aman Gupta, who was also mentioned in the comedian's video. Gupta wrote, "Hahaha. Ok. Will let him talk in next episode" to which Biswa said, "Aman bowling tho karne do yaar" (Aman at least let me bowl). The video was praised by fans and other comedians as well.

The comedian also made a video mimicking the entrepreneur speaking to the Delta and Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. In the video, he was seen asking them if they would like to meet through his platform, Shaadi.com. The scene then cuts to news being reported that a new variant, which is a mixture of the Delta and Omicron variant has been found. The video received heaps of praise and did the rounds soon after it was released.

