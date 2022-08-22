Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is known for his comic timings and entertainment. Despite what the situation is, the comedian never fails to bring smiles to his fans' faces. After concluding the latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma is currently having a great time with his show's team. Recently, the comedian plays a showstopper for Anu Ranjan's The Beti Fashion Show. The comedian was seen posing on the ramp for the first time and left the audience in laughter.

Kapil Sharma walks the ramp for first time

The video of the comedian walking the ramp has been doing rounds on the internet. In a clip, Kapil was seen on the ramp as he greeted the audience. He also gave some alluring poses on the ramp and then turned around laughing. The comedian also walked the ramp with the other models and posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, as per the sources, the comedian was also glimpsed speaking at an event recalling his childhood, the comedian said, "When my father used to wake up my sister for school, it would start with foot massage. But with us, he wouldn't even see on which side we had our face under the blanket, he would just pull us up. But now I can relate after becoming a father. At first, someone else's daughter came into my life, my wife, and then I was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Anayra... This is my first ever ramp walk, so far I have only walked on the streets."

For the unversed, Anu Ranjan is the mother of actor Anushka Ranjan, the actor was also seen at the show with her husband-actor Aditya Seal. Besides this, Bollywood actors like Satish Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Gulshan Grover, Pooja Batra, Sussanne Khan, and Arslan Goni were also present at the event, as per the sources. On the work front, Kapil will also be seen next in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato. In the film, he plays the role of a food delivery executive and actor Shahana Goswami plays his wife. It will premiere next month.

Meanwhile, the comedian is all set to return with a new season of his hit show, The Kapil Sharma Show season 4. The comedy show is slated to air next month. Moreover, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others.

Image: Instagram/@viralbhayani/@kapilsharma