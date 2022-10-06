Comedian Parag Kansara Passes Away, Sunil Pal Pays Emotional Tribute

As fans were trying to cope with the tragic demise of comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, another disheartening news of a comedian's death shocked the nation. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara passed away on Thursday and the news was confirmed by his friend and actor Sunil Pal in an emotional video.

Pal has shared a heartfelt video recalling his work along with the time he spent with the late comedian and said that he was a participant in the comedy show. Through his video, he also spoke about the gem, Raju Srivastava whom the country lost in a prolonged battle for life on September 21.

Comedian Parag Kansara passes away

Sunil who was quite close to Parag spoke about how the tragic news has wrenched his heart. Recalling his memories of the sixth companion from Laughter Challenge, Pal wrote, "Namaskar friends! Another bad news, one that has wrenched our hearts, came from the industry of comedy. Our sixth companion from Laughter Challenge, Parag Kansara is dead. He used to do his comedy pieces by the name Ulta Soch. He used to think of things in a different way and made us laugh. He is dead."

Further, the comedian also questioned losing his dear friends one after the other. "What is happening to the world of comedy? Who cast an evil eye on the world of comedy? Why are such things happening with people who make us laugh, people who make efforts to make us laugh; and their families? I have no clue,” he wrote.

Following which, Sunil shared how his memories with Parag are fresh as the two considered each other brothers. Both of them had even featured in a film titled Bombay to Goa which also featured other comedians including the late Raju Srivastava, Ehsaan Qureshi, and more.

Elucidating further, he said, "My memories with Parag are fresh. He considered me a young brother, I did films with him Bombay to Goa, Bhawnao ko Samjho. We did hundreds of TV shows and thousands of live shows together. He was a great artist - Gujarati was his mother tongue and he lived in Vadodara. He was a part-time magician, did odd jobs, and often took all responsibilities for kids for functions. He had worked in the circus as well. Please pray for his soul and his family. It is tough to believe he is no more. Pray to God to save comedians, not just those who are professional comedians but everyone who makes others laugh.”

IMAGE: Twitter/@weiselaqua/Instagram/SunilpalComedian