Comedian Raju Srivastava Enthralled Netizens With His Funny Reels And Posts; WATCH

Veteran comedian and actor Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday after being on the ventilator for over a month at AIIMS in New Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS in 10 after collapsing during a workout session at the gym. The actor was kept on a ventilator and even underwent angioplasty, but could not survive after battling for life for more than a month. The death of the 58-year-old comedian was confirmed by his family members.

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI. Raju Srivastava, who was born in 1963, always aspired to be a comedian. He had been a vital component of the entertainment industry since the 1980s. However, he shot to fame and emerged as a huge stand-up artist after featuring in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Apart from doing stand-up comedy, Srivastava also featured in a few Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Mai Prem ki Deewani Hoon, etc. In 2013, he along with his wife took part in the couples dance competition show - Nach Baliye season 6. Additionally, he had a small stint on The Kapil Sharma Show and also appeared in a show called Mazaak Mazaak Mein, which was also known as 'The Indian Mazaak League.'

It should be noted here that the comedy king from Uttar Pradesh was also quite active on social media and posted several reels on Instagram. His reels were widely liked by his fans and followers on social media. Apart from reels, he also posted several comic videos that often enthralled viewers. He was immensely popular not only for his comic timing but also for his unique way of presentation. Here, we are sharing some of his famous reels and Instagram posts to remember the person who brought smiles to so many faces.

Have a look at Raju Srivastava's reels & posts

Image: Instagram/@Raju Srivastava