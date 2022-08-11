Stand-up comedian & actor Raju Srivastava who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest is on a ventilator. According to sources, the Journey Bombay to Goa actor is responding to clinical treatment. The actor had chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Later, Srivastava underwent angioplasty. According to various media reports, the 58-year-old comedian was working out in a hotel gym when he suffered chest pain and collapsed. The actor was in the capital city to meet some politicians. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography," news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed source. Srivastava's cousin brother Ashok Srivastava said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising. On the other hand, after being brought to the hospital, Srivastava's colleague Sunil Pal said the comedian was doing much better. "He is doing fine now. He is out of danger," Pal said in a video he shared with the media.

A day after the comedian suffered a heart attack, UP CM Yogi Adityanath dialed up his wife and assured her of all possible help. The Chief Minister also instructed officers to extend help to the comedian's family.

Born on 25 December 1963, in Kanpur, Raju Srivastava, the son of poet Ramesh Chandra Srivastav, aimed to become a comedian since childhood. Ahead of pursuing his dream, Srivastav played small roles in several Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Baazigar, Bombay To Goa, and more.

Srivastava ventured into stand-up comedy with the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and was further given the title The King of Comedy in the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions.

IMAGE: Instagram/rajusrivastavaofficial