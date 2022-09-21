Raju Srivastava News: Comic-actor Cremated In Presence Of Close Family & Friends In Delhi

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava was cremated on Thursday cremated in the presence of family and close friends. As per PTI, an ambulance decked up with white flowers left for the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at Kashmere Gate around 9 am for the funeral, with veteran poet-humorists Surendra Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar in attendance. Srivastava's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites at around 11 am. Raju Srivastava's friends from the industry namely Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Ram Shankar along with the comedian's fans arrived at the venue to pay their last respects.