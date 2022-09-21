Last Updated:

Raju Srivastava News: Comic-actor Cremated In Presence Of Close Family & Friends In Delhi

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022, in the national capital. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on 10 August 2022 after experiencing severe chest pain.

Raju Srivastava

Image: ANI

13:02 IST, September 22nd 2022
Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi; hundreds of fans pay last respect

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava was cremated on Thursday cremated in the presence of family and close friends. As per PTI, an ambulance decked up with white flowers left for the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at Kashmere Gate around 9 am for the funeral, with veteran poet-humorists Surendra Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar in attendance. Srivastava's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites at around 11 am. Raju Srivastava's friends from the industry namely Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Ram Shankar along with the comedian's fans arrived at the venue to pay their last respects. 

 

 

09:31 IST, September 22nd 2022
Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi revives memories with Raju Srivastava from Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi recently revived old memories of him with Raju Srivastava from the sets of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge

 

09:12 IST, September 22nd 2022
Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to late comedian

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a memorable tribute to the noted comedian who passed away on 21 September 2022. 

 

08:23 IST, September 22nd 2022
Raju Srivastava's sister-in-law arrives at comedian's residence

As per ANI, Raju Srivastava's sister-in-law arrived at his residence and revealed how deeply saddened they were. She even stated that Raju was a kind and grounded person and used to spread love always. 

07:32 IST, September 22nd 2022
Archana Puran Singh recalls working with Raju Srivastava a week before he fell ill

Referring to the late comedian as the powerhouse of talent, Archana Puran Singh paid tribute to Raju Srivastava with a heartfelt note on Instagram. 

 

07:04 IST, September 22nd 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute to Raju Srivastava

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took to his official Twitter handle and recalled working with the late comedian. He stated, "RajuSrivastav ji made us laugh a lot in his life but today it is very sad to hear this news... Worked a lot with him and got to learn a lot... Raju ji may not be with us physically but his performance will always be alive in our hearts. We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya"

 

06:17 IST, September 22nd 2022
Raju Srivastava's funeral to be held in Delhi today

Raju Srivastava's last rites will be performed today at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi at 9.30 am.

22:05 IST, September 21st 2022
Raju Srivastava's funeral to be held in Delhi on Thursday

 The funeral of comedian Raju Srivastava, who breathed his last on Wednesday after being in the ICU for 41 days, will be held on Thursday and the last rites will take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat here, his family confirmed.

17:47 IST, September 21st 2022
OUTRAGEOUS: Rohan Joshi Celebrates Raju Srivastava's Death In Abusive Rant; Gets Clobbered

While the entire country is mourning the untimely demise of much acclaimed and popular comic artist Raju Srivastava, another so-called 'comedian' has spewed venom in the most derogatory & insensitive manner, not even waiting for the mortal remains to be handed to the family to launch his abusive tirade. Rohan Joshi, a member of the now-disbanded troupe AIB, posted hate-filled remarks just a few hours after Srivastava's demise while commenting on YouTuber Atul Khatri's Instagram post dedicated to the late comedian. 

16:59 IST, September 21st 2022
Actor Raveena Tandon expresses grief over Raju Srivastava's demise

"This is sad news as we were all praying for his speedy recovery. But, unfortunately, it didn't happen. I hope that the Almighty give strength to his family to overcome this hour of grief. He was the Laughter King, he will be really missed," said Actor Raveena Tandon. 

16:01 IST, September 21st 2022
'Postmortem being conducted as he was unconscious when brought at AIIMS': Raju Srivastava's nephew

"He was our family's pillar...All big leaders, including PM called, CM Yogi is in touch daily. Postmortem being conducted as he was unconscious when brought in (at AIIMS Delhi) & no one was there by his side, MLC was made at that time," said Mridul Srivastav, Raju Srivastava's nephew. 

15:26 IST, September 21st 2022
Raju Srivastava's funeral to be held tomorrow at Nigambodh Ghat

The funeral of comedian Raju Srivastava is to be held tomorrow, September 22, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, confirms his family.

15:08 IST, September 21st 2022
Remo D'Souza pays heartfelt tribute to the late comedian Raju Srivastava: 'Raju was my favourite'

Director-choreographer Remo D'Souza also paid his heartfelt tribute to his "favourite" comedian. The Street Dancer helmer said,  "Raju was my favourite. I watched all his shows. May God give strength to his family in the time of grief."

14:53 IST, September 21st 2022
Raju Srivastava's remains are being shifted from AIIMS, New Delhi

Following stand-up comedian-actor Raju Srivastava's sudden death, his mortal remains are now being shifted from AIIMS, New Delhi, where the 58-year-old star was battling for life for the last 41 days, to Dashrathpuri. Raju Srivastava's last rites will be performed on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi at 9.30 am.

 

14:20 IST, September 21st 2022
The untimely demise of eminent comedian Raju Srivastava ji is extremely sad: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu condoles the demise of Raju Srivastava. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The untimely demise of eminent comedian Raju Srivastava ji is extremely sad. He had the talent to enthrall the audience with his comic performances. Due to his influence, the level of comedy in India got a new identity. My condolences to his family and fans." 

 

14:02 IST, September 21st 2022
Anupam Kher condoles Raju Srivastava's demise

Anupam Kher was saddened by the demise of the late comedian and said, "We have lost a very good soul and good human being." 

 

13:57 IST, September 21st 2022
Vivek Agnihotri, Ashoke Pandit hail late comedian's 'classic humour'

In a conversation with Republic Media Network, The Kashmir Files helmer reflected on Srivastava's impeccable comedic talents, lamenting his very saddening death. On the other hand, Ashoke Pandit remembered Raju's immense contribution to the film industry, adding that his legacy will live on through his work. 

 

13:33 IST, September 21st 2022
Actor Rajpal Yadav mourns the loss of late comedian; prays for his family & fans

Actor Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a video message of himself mourning the demise of the late comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who passed away on 21 September 2022 at the age of 58. 

 

13:26 IST, September 21st 2022
Sunil Pal mourns the loss of fellow comedian Raju Srivastava's demise

Comedian Sunil Pal took to Instagram and and posted a video message expressing his feelings on learning about the sudden demise of Raju Srivastava. 

 

12:54 IST, September 21st 2022
Arun Bakshi, Upasana Singh and Uday Dahiya condole Raju Srivastava's demise

Actors Arun Bakshi, Upasana Singh and comedian Uday Dahiya condoled the comedian's demise, calling it a "big loss to Indian cinema"

 

12:38 IST, September 21st 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembers Raju Srivastava

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences to Raju Srivastava and prayed for his peace, "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava Ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti Shanti," he wrote.

 

12:28 IST, September 21st 2022
Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity: PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi remembered the late comedian Raju Srivastava. He wrote, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." 

 

12:26 IST, September 21st 2022
Raju Srivastava's last rites to take place in Delhi on 22 September

The late comedian's mortal remains will be taken to Dashratpuri residence in Delhi after 1 pm today and the last rites are set to take place at 9.30 am on 22 September at Nigam Bodh Ghat. 

12:20 IST, September 21st 2022
Singer Kailash Kher requests fans to shower prayers on late comedian's family

Singer Kailash Kher posted a video message online while mourning the loss of the late Raju Srivastava. He even urged the fans to extend their prayers to the late comedian's family. 

 

12:08 IST, September 21st 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends condolences to late comedian's family and fans

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!" 

 

12:04 IST, September 21st 2022
Fans call it a 'dark day for comedy world' as they mourn comedian's demise

Soon after the news of Raju Srivastava's demise surfaced online, numerous fans took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the late stand-up comedian. 

 

11:59 IST, September 21st 2022
Ajay Devgn condoles the untimely demise of late Raju Srivastava

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn remembered the late stand-up comedian and stated how his untimely demise made him very sad. He went on to extend his prayers to Raju Srivastava's family. He wrote, "In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement." 

 

11:53 IST, September 21st 2022
Actor Sonu Sood condoles the demise of late comedian

Actor Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the demise of the stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava who breathed his last on Wednesday, September 21. He wrote, "RIP Raju Bhai." 

11:46 IST, September 21st 2022
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav remembers Raju Srivastava

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mourned the comedian's demise and grieved the passing of a talented soul. "It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family and with his talent and hard work, he created his presence in the world. There are very few talented comedians like him," he said.

 

11:41 IST, September 21st 2022
Stand Up Comedian Raju Srivastava no more: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends condolences

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and mourned the loss of the late comedian. He stated, "Demise of Raju Srivastava is saddening, condolences to his family and his fans" 

raju

 

