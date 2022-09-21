Raju Srivastava News: Comic-actor Cremated In Presence Of Close Family & Friends In Delhi

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava was cremated on Thursday cremated in the presence of family and close friends. As per PTI, an ambulance decked up with white flowers left for the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at Kashmere Gate around 9 am for the funeral, with veteran poet-humorists Surendra Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar in attendance. Srivastava's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites at around 11 am. Raju Srivastava's friends from the industry namely Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Ram Shankar along with the comedian's fans arrived at the venue to pay their last respects.
Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi recently revived old memories of him with Raju Srivastava from the sets of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge
Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a memorable tribute to the noted comedian who passed away on 21 September 2022.
Hasate Hasate Rula Diya...….. #RajuSrivastav #OmShanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/8EDQYdio9g— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 22, 2022
As per ANI, Raju Srivastava's sister-in-law arrived at his residence and revealed how deeply saddened they were. She even stated that Raju was a kind and grounded person and used to spread love always.
Referring to the late comedian as the powerhouse of talent, Archana Puran Singh paid tribute to Raju Srivastava with a heartfelt note on Instagram.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took to his official Twitter handle and recalled working with the late comedian. He stated, "RajuSrivastav ji made us laugh a lot in his life but today it is very sad to hear this news... Worked a lot with him and got to learn a lot... Raju ji may not be with us physically but his performance will always be alive in our hearts. We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya"
#RajuSrivastav जी ने अपने जीवन में हमें खूब हंसाया लेकिन आज ये खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हो रहा है...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 21, 2022
उनके साथ काफी काम किया और बहुत कुछ सीखने को भी मिला...
राजू जी भले ही शारीरिक तौर पर हमारे बीच नहीं हैं पर उनकी अदाकारी हमेशा दिलों में जीवित रहेगी
We'll miss you "Gajodhar Bhaiya". pic.twitter.com/3Un0UezWcl
Raju Srivastava's last rites will be performed today at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi at 9.30 am.
The funeral of comedian Raju Srivastava, who breathed his last on Wednesday after being in the ICU for 41 days, will be held on Thursday and the last rites will take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat here, his family confirmed.
While the entire country is mourning the untimely demise of much acclaimed and popular comic artist Raju Srivastava, another so-called 'comedian' has spewed venom in the most derogatory & insensitive manner, not even waiting for the mortal remains to be handed to the family to launch his abusive tirade. Rohan Joshi, a member of the now-disbanded troupe AIB, posted hate-filled remarks just a few hours after Srivastava's demise while commenting on YouTuber Atul Khatri's Instagram post dedicated to the late comedian.
"This is sad news as we were all praying for his speedy recovery. But, unfortunately, it didn't happen. I hope that the Almighty give strength to his family to overcome this hour of grief. He was the Laughter King, he will be really missed," said Actor Raveena Tandon.
"He was our family's pillar...All big leaders, including PM called, CM Yogi is in touch daily. Postmortem being conducted as he was unconscious when brought in (at AIIMS Delhi) & no one was there by his side, MLC was made at that time," said Mridul Srivastav, Raju Srivastava's nephew.
The funeral of comedian Raju Srivastava is to be held tomorrow, September 22, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, confirms his family.
Director-choreographer Remo D'Souza also paid his heartfelt tribute to his "favourite" comedian. The Street Dancer helmer said, "Raju was my favourite. I watched all his shows. May God give strength to his family in the time of grief."
Following stand-up comedian-actor Raju Srivastava's sudden death, his mortal remains are now being shifted from AIIMS, New Delhi, where the 58-year-old star was battling for life for the last 41 days, to Dashrathpuri. Raju Srivastava's last rites will be performed on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi at 9.30 am.
President Droupadi Murmu condoles the demise of Raju Srivastava. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The untimely demise of eminent comedian Raju Srivastava ji is extremely sad. He had the talent to enthrall the audience with his comic performances. Due to his influence, the level of comedy in India got a new identity. My condolences to his family and fans."
प्रख्यात हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का असामयिक निधन बेहद दुखद है। अपनी हास्यपूर्ण प्रस्तुतियों से, दर्शकों को मंत्रमुग्ध करने की उनमें विलक्षण प्रतिभा थी। उनके प्रभाव से भारत में हास्य के मंचन को नई पहचान मिली। उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2022
Anupam Kher was saddened by the demise of the late comedian and said, "We have lost a very good soul and good human being."
We have lost a very good soul and good human being: @AnupamPKher condoles Raju Srivastava's demise. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/8BInlXJIlW pic.twitter.com/wjyvdR78Yt— Republic (@republic) September 21, 2022
In a conversation with Republic Media Network, The Kashmir Files helmer reflected on Srivastava's impeccable comedic talents, lamenting his very saddening death. On the other hand, Ashoke Pandit remembered Raju's immense contribution to the film industry, adding that his legacy will live on through his work.
Raju Srivastava's demise: Vivek Agnihotri, Ashoke Pandit hail comedian's 'classic humour' https://t.co/ilNEL3SBdL— Republic (@republic) September 21, 2022
Actor Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a video message of himself mourning the demise of the late comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who passed away on 21 September 2022 at the age of 58.
Comedian Sunil Pal took to Instagram and and posted a video message expressing his feelings on learning about the sudden demise of Raju Srivastava.
Actors Arun Bakshi, Upasana Singh and comedian Uday Dahiya condoled the comedian's demise, calling it a "big loss to Indian cinema"
Arun Bakshi & Upasana Singh mourn Raju Srivastava's demise; 'Great loss to Indian cinema' https://t.co/28pagWXw7t— Republic (@republic) September 21, 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences to Raju Srivastava and prayed for his peace, "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava Ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti Shanti," he wrote.
सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022
Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi remembered the late comedian Raju Srivastava. He wrote, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022
The late comedian's mortal remains will be taken to Dashratpuri residence in Delhi after 1 pm today and the last rites are set to take place at 9.30 am on 22 September at Nigam Bodh Ghat.
Singer Kailash Kher posted a video message online while mourning the loss of the late Raju Srivastava. He even urged the fans to extend their prayers to the late comedian's family.
हमारे पारिवारिक मित्र तथा बड़े भाई राजू श्रीवास्तव जी @iRajuSrivastava के देहावसान का समाचार अत्यन्त पीड़ादायक. परेमेश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को सद्गति प्रदान करें॥ परिवार को सँभलने की शक्ति दें. अनन्त प्रार्थना॥ नमो शान्ति ॐ pic.twitter.com/Y3ddlsLwDz— Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) September 21, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!"
सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022
Soon after the news of Raju Srivastava's demise surfaced online, numerous fans took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the late stand-up comedian.
Dark day for comedy world!— Ashutosh Sharma (@AshutosSharma25) September 21, 2022
राजू श्रीवास्तव has passed away. He breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital.😭
No one can match the humor level of #rajusrivastava. No double meaning jokes, no derogatory words. He was the best.
Rest In Peace.
Om Shanti🙏
RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/cSJq0vcjzt
RIP Raju Srivastava 😥— Jayesh Patel (@jayeshforreal3) September 21, 2022
The man who introduced india to the world of standup comedy and dominated the field in late 2000s and early 2010s.
RIP Legend 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/hKkHq7zSn9
#RajuSrivastava #rajushrivastav #RIPRajuShrivastava— Himanshu Tripathi (@Himansh81934200) September 21, 2022
“Death is never an end, but a To Be Continued…”
RIP legend 🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Gy657t4L7H
The King Of Stand up comedy gone too soon.— Kumar Amit (@KumarAmit677893) September 21, 2022
RIP Legend #rajusrivastava ji!😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/IipcXTWr7v
Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn remembered the late stand-up comedian and stated how his untimely demise made him very sad. He went on to extend his prayers to Raju Srivastava's family. He wrote, "In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement."
In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 21, 2022
RIP Raju. 🕉 Shanti.
May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RWG6AcHrid
Actor Sonu Sood took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the demise of the stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava who breathed his last on Wednesday, September 21. He wrote, "RIP Raju Bhai."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mourned the comedian's demise and grieved the passing of a talented soul. "It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family and with his talent and hard work, he created his presence in the world. There are very few talented comedians like him," he said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and mourned the loss of the late comedian. He stated, "Demise of Raju Srivastava is saddening, condolences to his family and his fans"