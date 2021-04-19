Comedian Sugandha Mishra To Tie The Knot With Sanket Bhosale, See Pre-wedding Pics

Actress and stand-up comedian Sugansha Mishra is all set to tie the knot with The Kapil Sharma Show co-actor Sanket Bhosale on April 26. While spilling the beans about the big day, Sugandha took to Instagram and announced the good news with some love-decked pictures of the two. While thanking people for their love and wishes, the actress wrote, “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes.” The actor will get married in a private ceremony in Ludhiana with the presence of just 20 people to bless the couple.

Sugandha Mishra to tie the knot with Sanket Bhosale

Sanket also shared a host of photos from what seems like a pre-wedding shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.” The two have been receiving congratulatory messages in the comment section from their industry friends and fans. According to various media reports, the rumours about their relationship started surfacing on the Internet in 2017 and their fans speculated about their marriage then. The Instagram pictures show the actress dressed in a pink dress while Sanket looks dapper black suit. The two stars made their presence on The Kapil Sharma Show where Sugandha played the role of teacher Indumati while Sanket played her reel boyfriend. Sanket is famous for mimicking Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty.

Meanwhile, apart from being an amazing actor and stand-up comedian, Sugandha is also a fabulous singer who has crooned various Punjabi songs. She has crooned songs like Zor Naache, Ishq Ki Dafli Baje, Tu Hass Le, Us Ladke Se Mohabbat Hai, Akhiyan, Chori Chori, Kinna Sohna, Challa, and Loye Loye. She has been a part of some television shows like Baal Veer, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, and many more, but to date, the popular show has been The Kapil Sharma Show. Sugandha and Sanket had together been a part of Life OK's Comedy Classes where they left the viewers in splits with their perfect comic timing and punch lines.

(Image credit: sugandhamishra23/ Instagram)