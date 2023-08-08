Comedian Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual, Says 'I Have To Love Myself And...'

Quick links:
Wayne Brady broke the silence on his sexuality and came out as pansexual. (Image: AP)
American comedian Wayne Brady and his family are currently shooting for their upcoming reality show, which will premiere on Hulu next year. Ahead of its release, the actor-singer broke the silence on his sexuality. He revealed he is pansexual and added that he needed to tell his truth.
3 things you need to know
In a conversation with People, Wayne acknowledged that his journey towards coming out was a continuation of the self-discovery he had through his work as a mental health advocate. He claimed that the decision was influenced by actor Robin Williams' death in 2014.
The comedian said “I gave joy at work but the pity is then I come home, and I don't have that joy. I have to love myself and that's when I realized that I had a problem because if I can spend everything on stage and on camera but then I come home and there is a love deficit, what is going on? That was my rock bottom.”
(Wayne Brady first came out to his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and Maile Masako | Image: AP)
Wayne said that Mandie Taketa, his ex-wife, was the first person he confided in about his sexuality. He added, she replied with a great answer because she "knew coming out would help him be happier." Interestingly, his daughter Maile responed to this revelation with a shrug and an "okay."
Wayne also stated that despite having previously same-sex desire, he has "never dated a man". In addition, the Let's Make a Deal host expressed regret for not being able to openly express his queer orientation and support his "wonderful community of friends who are in the LGBTQ+ community."