Comedian Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual, Says 'I Have To Love Myself And...'

American comedian Wayne Brady and his family are currently shooting for their upcoming reality show, which will premiere on Hulu next year. Ahead of its release, the actor-singer broke the silence on his sexuality. He revealed he is pansexual and added that he needed to tell his truth.

3 things you need to know

Pansexuality refers to sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people of all genders.

Wayne Brady revealed the first person he came out to was his ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

The comedian shares a daughter named Maile Masako with Mandie.

Wayne Brady on the road of self-discovery

In a conversation with People, Wayne acknowledged that his journey towards coming out was a continuation of the self-discovery he had through his work as a mental health advocate. He claimed that the decision was influenced by actor Robin Williams' death in 2014.

The comedian said “I gave joy at work but the pity is then I come home, and I don't have that joy. I have to love myself and that's when I realized that I had a problem because if I can spend everything on stage and on camera but then I come home and there is a love deficit, what is going on? That was my rock bottom.”

(Wayne Brady first came out to his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and Maile Masako | Image: AP)

Wayne Brady felt shame about not coming out sooner

Wayne said that Mandie Taketa, his ex-wife, was the first person he confided in about his sexuality. He added, she replied with a great answer because she "knew coming out would help him be happier." Interestingly, his daughter Maile responed to this revelation with a shrug and an "okay."

Wayne also stated that despite having previously same-sex desire, he has "never dated a man". In addition, the Let's Make a Deal host expressed regret for not being able to openly express his queer orientation and support his "wonderful community of friends who are in the LGBTQ+ community."