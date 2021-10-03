Comedy Gets Groovy As Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis Meet Kapil Sharma On TKSS

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness truckloads of hilarious moments, as well as impressive dance moves with India’s Best Dancer judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis coming to grace the show. The trio will be seen promoting their dance reality show, whose upcoming season marks its premiere on October 16, 2021. Several promotional clips have been released on social media, showing glimpses of the other two guests pulling Malaika's leg, Kapil questioning Malaika on her dog's whereabouts as well as Kapil being questioned how he managed to make babies.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Malaika Arora shared a behind the scenes clip from the episode, in which the trio can be seen grooving to Kapil's melodious voice. TKSS' latest episode is set to premiere on Sunday, October 3 on Sony Television.

India’s Best Dancer judges to grace TKSS' latest episode

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 3, Arora uploaded a one-minute BTS clip from the show's sets, as she grooves to Kapil Sharma's 'Kundi Kundi' tune along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Looking stunning in a green-coloured saree with a statement neckpiece, she could be seen twerking to the comedian's song. For the caption, she wrote, "Being on @tksshowofficial with @terence_here and @geeta_kapurofficial was hilarious! #IndiasBestDancer season 2 is going to be a thrill ride with these two. Watch the premiere of #IndiasBestDancer season 2 on 16th October, Saturday at 8 pm, only on Sony![sic]."

The show's promotional clip showcases many rib-tickling moments, beginning with Malaika's query on how the comedian managed to make babies. "Our show is the seasonal kind.....Yours is a daily show," she said and further mentioned, "So when do you find time for all this?" To this Kapil responds by saying, “9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That’s when I find time)."

The show's last episode saw the father-daughter duo of Karisma and yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor embark on the hilarious ride with the show's ensemble cast. TKSS airs on SONY TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

(Image: @TKSSHOWOFFICIAL/Instagram)