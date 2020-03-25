Erica Fernandes Has Been A Part These Movies In 2014; Check Out The List

Popular television actor Erica Fernandes has also been a huge part of the South Indian film Industry. Apart from being a television actor, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has starred in many films from the South Indian film industry. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu as well as Kannada films from 2013 to 2017. In 2014, she has acted in five movies including Ninnindale, Babloo Happy Hai and Virattu. Check out the list of movies that the actor has acted in the year 2014.

Erica Fernandes’ movies

Ninnindale

Ninnindale is a romantic comedy film helmed by Jayanth C Paranjee. The Kannada film stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. Erica Fernandes plays the role of Pramila in Ninnindale. The film- Ninnindale released on January 16, 2014.

Babloo Happy Hai

Babloo Happy Hai, directed by Nila Madhab Panda is a coming of age film that deals with the mindset of the youngsters. Babloo Happy Hai stars Sahil Anand, Erica Fernandes, Sumit Suri, Amol Parashar, Preet Kamal, Anu Choudhury, Reyhna Malhotra and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. Erica Fernandes plays the role of Natasha in Babloo Happy Hai. The film was released on February 7, 2014.

Virattu/ Dega

Virattu is a multilingual thriller film helmed by Kumar T. The film was released in Tamil language as Virattu, and in Telugu as Dega. The film stars Sujiv and Erica Fernandes, along with Pragya Jaiswal and Manobala. Erica Fernandes plays the role of Shreegg in Virattu and Sri in Dega. The Tamil version of the film, Virattu released on February 21, 2014, and the Telugu version of the film Dega released on November 28, 2014.

Galipatam

Galipatam is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Naveen Gandhi. The movie stars Erica Fernandes along with Aadi, Australian actor Kristina Akheeva as well as Rahul Ravindran and Preethi Rana. Erica Fernandes plays the role of Swathi in Galipatam. Galipatam released on 8 August 2014.

