Contestant Komal Tukadiya Quits KBC12 At 25-lakh Bar: Have A Look At The Question

The latest contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Komal Tukadiya, won the hearts of many with her strong spirit and pleasant attitude. She played exceptionally well until the ₹25- lakh mark where she was asked a question about the Kargil war of 1999, leaving her slightly confused. Her work on the quiz show was appreciated by many people in the audience as they seemed impressed by her motives to help women and eradicate underage marriage.

Komal Tukadiya was stuck on this question

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most followed television quiz shows which is back with the 12th season, to keep the audience entertained. In the recent episode, 20-year-old Komal Tukadiya from Jodhpur appeared on the hot seat, leaving the audience impressed with her confidence, knowledge, and infectious attitude. The young girl took home ₹12.50 lakhs as she decided to quit the show when she found the ₹25-lakh question difficult. Here is a look at the question which made Komal Tukadiya quit KBC12.

During the Kargil War of 1999, what was the code name of the operation run by the Indian Navy?

Operation Talwar Operation Katar Operation Kirpan Operation Dhal

After quitting the show due to uncertainty, Komal Tukadiya was given a chance to guess the right answer, even though the result would make no difference to her prize amount. She chose option 'c', Operation Kirpan, while the right answer was option ‘a’, Operation Talwar. Her wise decision to quit at the right time made sure that she took home the money she had earned so far.

Why are girls pushed into marriage at an early age? Our contestant KOMAL TUKADIYA is a fighter and wants to fight for the rights of women. Watch her on the hotseat tonight at 9 pm in #KBC12 only on Sony.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/EtTuR5Na6Z — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 12, 2020

Komal Tukadiya is a young girl from Jodhpur who left a wide range of people emotional on the stage of KBC12. She narrated her life story and spoke about how she wishes to eradicate the concept of getting girls married at a young age. She revealed that she was engaged at the age of 13 and the initial plan was to get her married once she turned 18. However, the marriage was called off as she felt it was a young age to be invested in something that huge. She also shed some light on how the emotional turmoil at such a young age can take a grave toll on anyone. Komal Tukadiya’s heartfelt story also left host Amitabh Bachchan in tears.

