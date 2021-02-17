'Cook With Comali's' Sivaangi Secretly Records Ashwinkumar; Latter Calls Her 'Kedi Fellow'

Popular television personality Sivaangi, who currently appears in the reality show Cook with Comali, recently posted a video from the sets of the show. In Ashwinkumar's video clip, which was secretly shot by her, her ‘crush’ Ashwin can be seen doing a few actions in the air. It’s only later that he realises that Sivaangi has been filming the entire thing. The former calls her ‘Kedi Fellow’, which means ‘Cunning fellow’.

Sivaangi shoots Ashwinkumar secretly

Also read: 'Cook With Comali 2' Cast: Get To Know Your Favourite Tamil Comedians On Show

A glimpse into Sivaangi's Instagram handle

Super Singer fame Sivaangi is quite active on Instagram as she frequently treats her fans with snippets from her on and off-screen life. On February 15, 2021, she shared a pair of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen holding a bunch of red roses bouquets. Capturing the picture, she can be seen flaunting her bright smile. As for her makeup, she kohled up her eyes and wore pink lipstick. In the caption, she wrote, “Self-love” with a red heart.

As soon as Sivaangi’s photos were uploaded, many of her fans complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts. Samantha Steffen called her ‘Beautiful’ and dropped a red heart. A fan commented, “Sivaangi looks so cute”. Another one wrote, “Akka ur looking so cute at all costumes” with several fire emoticons. A user simply wished her ‘Happy Valentine’s day’ and dropped heart-eyed face emoticons.

Also read: Cook With Comali Fame Sivaangi Gears Up For Acting Debut Alongside Sivakarthikeyan

In her another recent post which was shared on February 12, 2021, the television personality extended her gratitude to her fans and followers for the one million subscribers on YouTube. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black full-sleeved top with a floral printed bottom. In the comments section, several celebs like Nithyashree, Sam Vishal, Anand Aravindakshan and others congratulated her.

Also read: 'City Slickers' Cast: Read The List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

Cook with Comali is one of the popular cooking shows which airs on Vijay TV channel. After season one became a massive hit, the makers came up with the second season. It has garnered appreciation and has proved to be a stressbuster, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The premise shows each contestant (celebrities) pairing with a ‘comali’ (comedian) and performing tasks in the kitchen. Various challenges thrown their way often result in different hilarious situations.

Image Source: Sivaangi Instagram

Also read: 'Uncle Buck' Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.