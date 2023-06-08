Court Rejects NCB Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Of Bharti Singh, Husband In Drug Case

A special NDPS Act court in Mumbai has rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) plea seeking cancellation of the bail of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiya in a drug case. V V Patil, special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rejected the plea last week for lack of merit, but the detailed order became available on Tuesday.

The couple was arrested in November 2020 after 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) was allegedly found in their home. A magistrate’s court granted them bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Later in December that year, the NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail, on the ground that the prosecution was not given any hearing. The court, however, in its order last week said there were no allegations that the couple interfered with administration of justice or violated their bail conditions.

Therefore, there were absolutely no grounds made out for cancellation of bail, the judge said. As per the investigators, Bharti Singh’s name cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler when the NCB was probing alleged drug use in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

Last year, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had filed a 200-page charge sheet against Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They were granted bail by a Special NDPS court after hearing their bail pleas in November 2020. Acting on a tip-off, the NCB had conducted search at Bharti’s office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

Bharti and Haarsh are popular celebrity couple. They have hosted several reality shows together. Bharti is currently the host on singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2022. Both Bharti and Haarsh were earlier hosts on another show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last year.