COVID-19: Gurmeet Choudhary Launches Free Tele-consultation Service With Young Doctors

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary who is helping people with healthcare facilities amid the ongoing pandemic has teamed up with a group of young doctors (pan India) to launch Covi-Med, a free teleconsultation service. The service is applicable for those patients who are isolated at home with mild to moderate symptoms so that they do not get hyper, don't self-medicate, during these difficult times. As a part of the initiative, the actor has tied up with 19 young doctors across the country who will be available from 10 am to 8 pm for any doubts related to COVID-19.

Gurmeet Choudhary launches free teleconsultation service

According to Bollywood Hungama, the team of doctors will also provide medical consultation which helps them to console the patients and guide them to deal with their anxieties. As a part of the initiative, the team of doctors of Covi-Med will consult through two operating WhatsApp numbers. Once the patient sends a message, they will be asked to share their details and medical history so that a practitioner can call them. The practitioner will then advise and treat mild to moderate symptoms of covid patients in home isolation. He will also acter to the needs of the people while suggesting them medical treatment and hospitalization if needed, deal with all mental health-related queries, provide post-Covid Care and follow up, and more which will prove to be a boon for the patients who are directionless.



Currently, the Covi-Med is operational with 19 doctors in the team while many are still volunteering. A few nursing officers have also volunteered to help in follow-up. Gurmeet Choudhary has recently joined hands with a bunch of doctors in Nagpur and helped establish a COVID care facility. He took to Instagram and shared pictures from outside the hospital and referred to his team as the #Covengers. In his long message alongside the pictures, the actor appreciated his team and the army of doctors who have joined hands with him. “Just like #Avengers we are the #Corovangers assemble to take down Corona and to reduce it to dust like #Thanos and his Army. With a COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. So grateful and thankful for all the doctors and frontline workers to make this happen. My sincere and special thanks to my team and to all the doctors (sic),” he wrote.



(IMAGE: GU5RUCHOUDHARY/Instagram/Unsplash)

