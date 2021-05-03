COVID-19: Karanvir Bohra Postpones Return To India, Says Unsafe To Travel With New-born

Due to the sudden increase in the daily number of coronavirus cases in India, actor Karanvir Bohra who is currently enjoying family time in Canada with his wife and three daughters has decided to postpone his return to India. While talking to Bollywood Hungama recently the actor shared that all his friends and relatives have advised him that given the current tough times, it is not advisable for him to return to India with his family. Karanvir shared that he was set to return to India on May 4, but seeing the current times, they have postponed it to the end of the month.

Karanvir Bohra postpones return to India with family

Karanvir’s Teejay Sidhu had left for Vancouver in November 2020 to give birth to their third child. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl on December 21, 2020, in Vancouver. After spending months in Canada, the couple is longing to visit India and meet their family members. The actor further shared that he was back in Mumbai while his family was in Canada for a short film called Pataal Paani. Soon after finishing his project, the actor had to return back to Canada to get his family as their ticket was booked for May 4. Karanvir feels one of the fortunate ones to have flown out of India to meet his family during the time when the coronavirus cases were fewer. Now with the cases increasing at a rapid pace, the couple had to cancel their tickets and postpone their journey.

The couple recently completed 14 years of togetherness with a special post on social media. The actor shared a video on Instagram that was a compilation of all the beautiful and magical moments spent by the two over the years together. Starting from running around and playing with a cherry blossom tree, to working out together and having fun, the video just depicted their bond. On the other hand, Teejay had penned an emotional note dedicated to her husband. Sharing a couple of pictures, she wrote, “Us.. a tiny little word with so much meaning. In a world where relationships have become so fragile and so expendable, I'm grateful for 'us'.. for this solid foundation that I can always count on.. the foundation upon which we built our little family. (Little one was sleeping!) This is what's real, what's most precious. 'Us' is the example our children will follow for their future relationships. Thank you, sweety, for the best adventure ever, for 14 amazing years, for building 'us' with me."

(Image credit: Teejay Sidhu/ Instagram)