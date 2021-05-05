COVID-19: Parth Samthaan Gets First Jab Of Vaccine, Says 'this Phase Shall Pass Soon'

Actor Parth Samthaan took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He took to Instagram to share a reel in which he can be taking the vaccine. The actor also wrote an important message for everyone on social media.

Parth Samthaan gets vaccinated

Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share the news of getting the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the caption, he wrote, “It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones #É¢á´‡á´›á´ á´€á´„á´„ÉªÉ´á´€á´›á´‡á´… #stayhealthy #staysafe This phase shall pass soon”. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Parth’s post. One of the users wrote that they are glad Parth got vaccinated whereas actor Scarlett Rose commented, “You didn’t flinch, brave boy, good boy”. Check out some of the comments from his post below.

Parth Samthaan’s social media presence.

Parth Samthaan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a photo and wrote a message of positivity in the caption. He wrote, “ ‘May’ our country win this battle soon, ‘May’ our lives get to normalcy soon, ‘May’ lord bless us with loads of strength and happiness, Praying for better #month #of #May”. Have a look at Parth’s post below.

Parth Samthaan on the work front

Parth Samthaan made his acting debut with the show Gumrah: End of Innocence. He then appeared in several shows like Best Friends Forever?, Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya. He got very popular for his role in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, in which he played the role of Manik Malhotra. He also played a crucial role in the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki. In 2019, Parth played the role of Faizal in the web series called Kehne Ko Humsafar 2. Recently, Parth played the character of Nawab in the show Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. However, it was then put on hold due to the pandemic. Directed by Siddhartha Luther and written by Suparn S Varma, the series released on ZEE5 on April 19 and received positive reviews from fans.

Promo Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.