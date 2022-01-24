COVID: Hina Khan Talks About Struggles Post Recovery; Reveals 3 Words That Kept Her Going

Hina Khan recently shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and took to her social media account on Monday to reveal the struggles she came across after her recovery. She shared a reel and revealed that it was difficult for her to get back to her routine after she recovered from COVID-19. However, she revealed that there was a 'certain force' that kept her going as she shared a glimpse of a picture of her late father.

Hina Khan's struggle after COVID-19 diagnosis

The television star took to her Instagram account and shared a reel documenting her journey through COVID-19. She included glimpses of herself coughing, taking medicines and feeling under the weather when she tested positive for the Coronavirus. She then added clips of her slowly getting back to working out and going back on set after she recovered. Hina stated that there are days when she feels low, and on those days, she recalls three words that keep her going. She then revealed that those three words are "Daddy's strong girl", which she also had printed on a black hoodie. Through the reel, she told her fans, "After COVID it was very difficult for me to get back to me routine. But, a certain force in me encouraged me to get back! On days I feel low, I remind myself of three words: Daddy's strong girl". The actor captioned the post, "Faith. Light. Hustle. 💛"

Take a look at the reel here-

The actor lost her father in April 2021, and often shares glimpses of her life with him on social media. After three months of his death, she shared a heartwarming post featuring the duo and mentioned that he was always the first one to clap for her 'wholeheartedly'. She also mentioned that he always called her 'Daddy's strong girl', but that she was not strong enough to get through the loss of his passing. Her caption read, "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, 🥺 #Always The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad. Three Months Today 😢 20th April 2021 DADDY'S STRONG GURL

This is what u always called me. Not that strong to bear your loss Dad💔"

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan